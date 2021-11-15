The walls at the River’s Edge have gotten some new splashes of color,thanks to the talent of a popular local artist.
As they continue to rejuvenate the interior, River’s Edge Events Manager Ashley Oyloe said that they would begin featuring a rotating gallery of exhibits from local artists. Kicking off in November, the first featured artist is Courtney Bratlien, known by many in Williston as Lola D’Vine. Lola D’vine Art is featured in town at Hansens Unlimited Crafters Mall as well as online, where it caught Oyloe’s attention. Finding the outdoors, oilfield and patriotic themes to be perfect for the Edge, Oyloe reached out and asked D’Vine to be the first artist to share their pieces.
“I wanted out first artist to be local and to be awesome,” Oyloe said. “I love her work. She’s such a creative person and she’s been a really great partner to have as our first featured artist.”
D’Vine has 11 pieces hanging at the Edge, ranging in both size and theme. D’Vine uses a variety of mediums to create her unique works, including acrylic, oil, color pencil and watercolor. D’Vine has had her work shown at different places around Williston, including a piece that hangs at the Williston Basin International Airport.
“Most of my inspiration comes from nature and wildlife, but I like to add a little bit of an abstract twist,” D’Vine said. “I have pieces that are oilfield inspired, I have some that are very patriotic and Veteran inspired; most of it is realism with a little bit of abstract or watercolor.”
Not just meant to look pretty, the art is also for sale, with 20 percent of each sale going to Bras For a Cause. D’Vine’s work will be hanging up at the River’s Edge throughout November, but can also be seen online on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lola.dvine or Instagram @LOLA.DVINE.