Editor's Note

The Williston Herald encourages readers to send in their feedback and opinions on this upcoming ballot measure. Please submit to editor@willistonherald.com with your name and location. Submissions may be published in print or online. 

A check box next to the measure to legalize responsible use of recreational cannabis for adults will be on the November 8 ballot in North Dakota. This measure provides the state the opportunity to join 19 other states where cannabis is recreationally legal.

Dr. John M. Clair, DO who is an Osteopathic Medicine provider in Williston currently assists the State Health Department’s Division of Medical Marijuana determine if a person requesting a medical marijuana card should be referred to the State Health Department for approval or denial after Clair completes a physical and reviews a patient’s medical history. Clair told the Williston Herald that he is against recreational use at this time.



