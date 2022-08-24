The Williston Herald encourages readers to send in their feedback and opinions on this upcoming ballot measure. Please submit to editor@willistonherald.com with your name and location. Submissions may be published in print or online.
A check box next to the measure to legalize responsible use of recreational cannabis for adults will be on the November 8 ballot in North Dakota. This measure provides the state the opportunity to join 19 other states where cannabis is recreationally legal.
Dr. John M. Clair, DO who is an Osteopathic Medicine provider in Williston currently assists the State Health Department’s Division of Medical Marijuana determine if a person requesting a medical marijuana card should be referred to the State Health Department for approval or denial after Clair completes a physical and reviews a patient’s medical history. Clair told the Williston Herald that he is against recreational use at this time.
“You can’t buy penicillin over the counter, it’s a medication. I treat cannabis just like a medication because there are side effects, adverse reactions, or other drug interactions which all should be considered when I authorize an applicant to the State Health Department for a medical cannabis card,” Clair said.
Clair told the Williston Herald that he has been providing his services to assist the Divison of Medical Marijuana for almost three years, since the medical card first became available in North Dakota. He said that he currently has a database of approximately 1,200 patients.
“Patients who have been approved for the medicinal marijuana card have told me that they have their lives back,” Clair said. “They have also stopped taking a lot of their anti-anxiety medications, anti-depression medication, some are even off their pain medications so there’s definitely a benefit.”
Clair went on to say that he does not see a big difference between medicinal grade marijuana and marijuana that would be available to recreational users through this measure.
Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston’s Economic Development, gave the Williston Herald insight on how legalization of recreational cannabis could affect the region.
“Like any new industry, legalization of cannabis for recreational use has the potential to see an increase in jobs, investment opportunities and tax revenue. Although trying to quantify this is a challenge so early in the game,” Wenko said. “First, the measure needs to pass in November. Second, state and federal laws remain divided on the issue. How they determine legislation roll-out of this measure would then provide us a better picture of any potential economic benefits for our area.”
The language of the measure North Dakotans will vote on is based on House Bill 1420, approved in 2021 by the North Dakota House of Representatives to legalize cannabis. Some key point in the measure:
Adults 21 and older would be granted the right to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and small quantities of cannabis products including concentrates and infused products;
North Dakotans would have the legal right to grow up to three cannabis plants in a safe and private location on their property;
Businesses would be permitted to register and operate under clear rules and legal structure for the production and sale of cannabis to adults;
All cannabis products would be required to be tested by state-approved laboratories; and
Public consumption of cannabis would be prohibited.