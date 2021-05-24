What do you get when you mix together an Environmental Service Manager, a paramedic, a PE teacher, a National Guard recruiter and and sign shop owner? The answer is simple: you get Chaos.
Chaos 901, to be exact, and if you haven’t heard of them yet, you’re missing out on one of the most energetic and eclectic local bands Williston has to offer. The band has been together for about two years, picking up speed and garnering a name for themselves at Williston’s local bars and pubs. The group consists of lead singer David Brostuen, guitarists Leo Warmsbecker and Tom Dickey, drummer Morgan Axelson and bassist Shawn Sneva. The group started out with Warmsbecker and others, who were seeking a lead singer and stumbled across Brostuen doing karaoke.
“We heard he was singing karaoke, so we decided to go see if this guy could sing,” Warmsbecker told the Williston Herald. “He hit his first song, and he was like 30 seconds into it and I looked at my buddy and said ‘This guy can sing. We have potential here.’”
From there, the group just snowballed, adding new members until the group’s current roster was in place. Word began to spread, and Chaos 901 began getting booked for various shows around Williston. The band’s hard rocking sounds have packed establishments like the River’s Edge, Pete’s Brewhaha and the Williston Energy Festival, where they were one of the main opening acts for Platinum selling rockers Eve 6.
“We’re kind of all over,” Brostuen explained,” But we’re rock music. My wheelhouse is mostly 2000s heavy rock like Linkin Park, Disturbed and Marilyn Manson. We just like to mix it up.”
The band is already scheduled for their next big gig, playing two nights at Pete’s Brewhaha in Williston over Memorial Day weekend, May 28 and 29. The group said while they are excited to get back into performing, this upcoming performance is bittersweet, as it serves not only as a return to live performing, but a farewell to Sneva, the band’s bass player.
“It’ll be Shawn’s last dance with us, so we’re going to make a party out of it,” Brostuen said. “That’s what Chaos 901 is, it’s a party. You come have a blast and hopefully don’t want to leave.”
Sneva accepted employment outside of Williston, and will be moving with his family in the coming weeks.
“It’s a bittersweet thing, I really love playing with these guys. We always have a good time performing,” Sneva said. “My family and I have got other opportunities where we’re going, so it’s definitely bittersweet. It’s going to suck not playing with these guys anymore, but it’s going to be a really fun last show.”
“It really is sad to be losing Shawn,” Warmsbecker echoed. “He is an extremely talented musician. He usually doesn’t say much, but he lets his music do the talking.”
Brostuen said the band has alot more coming as we head into summer, and that they are already working to recruit a new bassist to give them a crash course in the group’s music catalog.