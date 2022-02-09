Some innovative Williston students are headed out of town this weekend to show the rest of the state that they’ve got what it takes to be LEGO League Champs.
FIRST LEGO League in an international organization that teaches the STEM lessons of science, technology, engineering, and math to students Pre-K through eighth grade in a way that is easier for them understand, such as utilizing the hands-on learning of LEGO bricks. FIRST LEGO League has three divisions for youth, which the League says helps grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.
The Williston Homeschool Group had three teams compete at the Regional Competition on January 28 at Williston State College. Of those teams, the Builder Bots won the Champion Award , earning a place at the State Competition, held in Grand Forks on Feb 12.
The Williston Homeschool Group teams, the Builder Bots, Winter Bots, and Giggle Bots, are led by Head Coach Rebecca Schug.
The three teams competed the Regional Competition, with two teams from Alexander and one team from New Town also taking part. Five awards were given at Regionals, with Williston’s teams taking home three.
Builder Bots — Champion Award
Giggle Bots — Best Robot Performance, also earning the highest score during the Robot Competition