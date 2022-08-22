Purchase Access

An array of colors and twinkling, glowing sparks filled the night sky on August 13, upon completion of the song “God Bless the USA” by the popular country singer and songwriter, Lee Greenwood. The fireworks display ended the first day of competitive games in the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, North Dakota.

Terry Gaudreau, owner of TNT Fireworks, along with his family and faithful friends donated the show and their labor to make it go off without a hitch so baseball fans in the stands of Ardean Aafedt stadium could end their night with a bang.



