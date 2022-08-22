An array of colors and twinkling, glowing sparks filled the night sky on August 13, upon completion of the song “God Bless the USA” by the popular country singer and songwriter, Lee Greenwood. The fireworks display ended the first day of competitive games in the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, North Dakota.
Terry Gaudreau, owner of TNT Fireworks, along with his family and faithful friends donated the show and their labor to make it go off without a hitch so baseball fans in the stands of Ardean Aafedt stadium could end their night with a bang.
“My family and I do what we can for our community... fireworks are exciting and for most celebrations it’s just not in the budget because they are so expensive. I love fireworks in movies and in my hometown... if it costs me time and money so be it. When kids come up and thank us for a fireworks show, they’ll have those memories for a lifetime and that is payment in full,” Gaudreau told the Williston Herald.
Gaudreau added that during the display, he and his team are so busy that they often do not get to see the finished show.
“When you got guys like Mike Ouren, the photography of these amazing photos... and you get to see the finished product and symmetry come off perfect... it’s awesome,” he added.