Kay Michael Lee Studio represented Williston as a competitor in the Regional Triple S Dance Competition Feb. 12-14 in Fargo.
Studios from the region competed at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center for the three-day event.
Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 15 dancers to represent three of the studio’s four competition lines to compete in multiple solos, duos, and group routines in tap, jazz, lyrical, and musical theatre.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, each of the studios competed their routines back-to-back in a block format, as opposed to all of the routines spread throughout the weekend, organized by routine type. Kay Michael Lee Studio’s dancers were prepared for this tight time schedule, as they successfully hosted a send-off showcase two weeks prior in a similar format to practice this unique scheduling format.
At their first competition of the year, the dancers’ routines received many first, second, and third places, as well as overall high scores for their execution and performance abilities.
In her first tap solo of her career, Mackenzie Locken received Second Place Overall High Score Pre-teen solo for her routine to “Friend Like Me.” In a nod to the virtual learning that has become the norm in the times of COVID-19, she learned this routine via YouTube choreographed by studio co-founder Serena Christianson. Locken and teammate Ainslen Tanner earned Second Place Overall High Score Pre-teen Duo/Trio for their jazz duo to “Freeway of Love.” The studio’s youngest dancer at this event, 6-year old Kennedy Schmitz, earned a Third Place Overall High Score Mini Solo for her first dance solo ever, a lyrical performance to “This Little Light of Mine.”
The 2020-2021 Competition Company at Kay Michael Lee Studio includes 19 dancers ages 5-18 with choreography by Sarah Johnson, Abby Powell, and Serena Christianson. They have been rehearsing since August for their four competitions in North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. This is the first competition for the studio this season; they are headed to Billings, for their next competition, in10sity Dance Competition, the weekend of Feb. 26-28.
Ultimately, the studio is preparing for its first-ever appearance at Walt Disney World this summer. They will perform a selection of competition routines in their repertoire in Florida.
Celebrating its ninth season of dance excellence, Kay Michael Lee Studio was founded in July 2011 by Williston natives Sarah Johnson and Serena Christianson. They are excited to share their combined experience of over 30 years in dance, theatre, teaching, and the performing arts. Kay Michael Lee Studio’s mission is to promote and support the art of dance through professional instruction, choreography, and performance.