Williston artist Daphne Clark will have her work on display at the State Capitol in Bismarck as part of a program by the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
Clark was chosen to have her work shown through December 2021 on the observatory floor of the Capitol Building. The exhibition includes 26 large-scale oil paintings, featuring scenes of western life, North Dakota wildlife and scenic rural landscapes. Only four artists are selected each year to show their work at the Capitol, and Clark said she was fortunate to be chosen among that state's artists.
Clark said when she was approached, the NDCA stated that they had been showing more contemporary art in Bismarck recently, and wanted to do something more traditional, and that Clark's western style was a perfect fit.
"I'm very excited," Clark told the Williston Herald. "It's quite an honor and it's very exciting to have my work displayed there, and I hope people get a chance to go see it."
Visitors to the Bismarck area can stop by the Capitol and take a tour of the building's public areas, featuring historical artwork and more. Clark's exhibition is located on the 18th floor of the facility and is on display throughout the end of the year.
Clark was raised in rural North Dakota, and in 2012 enrolled at the Academy of Art University to pursue a Master’s in Fine Art. Clark said her artistic style brings together her background and love for ranching and the outdoors. She said believes there is a story in the region's rural areas just waiting to be told, and she wants to tell that story.