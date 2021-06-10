For 32 years “Little Sisters” have been bringing hugs, giggles and a special bond to Miss North Dakota candidates.
Girls who are in first through third grade have the opportunity to sign up for the Miss North Dakota Little Sister Program on a first-come, first-served basis and make a week long commitment. They learn a production number to perform on stage. This year they made Tyed dyed shirts with their “Big Sisters” which they wore for their number “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
They participate in the Evening Wear by greeting their Big Sister with a rose and enjoy doing the finale with their Big Sisters.
The Little Sisters learn about service by collecting money for Children’s Miracle Network and then are welcomed by Walmart to deposit the money in the “Twirly Coin” containers that Walmart has for Children’s Miracle.
The Little Sisters also enjoy a “Pink Party” hosted by Strike Zone as they build friendships with each other!
Vivian Kalmik and her daughters Allayna Stevens and Sam Kalmik have enjoyed directing this program for years. Both of Kalmik’s daughters have been Little Sisters and have been candidates in Miss North Dakota, and their daughters have been Little Sisters!
“We have such a love for this program and our memories continue to grow,” Kalmik said. “It never ceases to amaze me that the girls randomly select an envelope of their Big Sister and yet they have so many things in common that a bond forms and many times a lifelong friendship. This year I have three moms who are former little sisters. Also, Addelyn Wold’s older sibling was Little Sister to Cara Mund, Miss ND and Miss America. and Quinn Shannon’s older sibling was Little sister to Jackie Arness, Former Miss ND.”