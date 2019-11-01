With Halloween, along with any thoughts of fall now in the rear view mirror, things are heating up as we enter into a fast-paced time ahead.
It’s best to get your running shoes on standby to take advantage of all the fun over the next two months.
While many can sit home and order online, there’s still a number of local events that provide an opportunity to get out and visit with your neighbor.
There’s also a good possibility of making new friends along the way.
We’ll do our best to keep you posted of fun activities as they develop.
The first thing we want to call to your attention is the annual Christmas wreath sale conducted by the Williston Noon Lions Club.
We’ll tell you how you can get involved, while also providing a nice addition to the entrance of your home or business.
The Lions organization is in its 85th year, being organized way back in July of 1934.
The wreath sale is just a part of living up to its motto, “We Serve.”
The local club is part of Lions Club International, which just happens to be the largest service organization.
What’s neat about this group is the fact 100 percent of donations go to support their mission, most of which are local.
Now, hearing that, you would like to help these good folks in moving ahead.
For more that 80 years, the club has served the Williston community.
The fundraiser, which aims to support the activities of the club in the local community and beyond, began in 1961 with proceeds paying for Christmas baskets full of food for needy individuals.
Help support
Each year the drive makes it possible for the Lions to continue offering important programs within the community.
Funding allows the club to support programs such as diabetes awareness and testing, Sight 4 Kidz, eyeglass programs, along with college scholarships.
This club also helps with Leo Clubs and youth projects, disaster relief, Salvation Army Food Bank, Banquet West, Vision USA, North Dakota Association of the Blind, Dakota Lions Sight and Health, Lions Foundation of N.D., Service Dogs for America (Great Plains) and the Leader Dogs for the Blind program.
Wow!
That’s a lot of support my friends.
Right to door
Once you place an order for your Christmas wreaths you can sit back and wait for a knock on your door.
The best part is the Lions deliver beautiful fresh cut wreaths to your home or business in Williston, when you pre-order.
Arrangements can also be made for pick up.
These fresh wreaths come with a red bow and will be delivered just after the Thanksgiving weekend.
Officials tells us many businesses purchase wreaths to decorate offices or give to employees as gifts.
While that is great, another way to use them is for memorials for the cemeteries.
How to order
There was a time when club members were out going door-to-door to allow residents to purchase wreaths.
But, due to the population explosion, they are no longer able to do that.
Instead companies can post a sign-up sheet for employees who would like their wreaths delivered to that company.
Individuals can pre-order as well, with Nov. 27 being set as the deadline.
To ensure Christmas wreath availability, you are being asked to let the Lions know how many wreaths your business or employees would like.
Hey, you have a couple ways to get on board.
First you can call (701) 774-3959, or by sending an email with your list your to Thewillistonlions@ gmail.com with the required information for your Christmas wreath pre-order.
We should also tell you members of the club will be at CashWise on Nov. 23 to take your order.
Wreaths are a real bargain at $20 each, and is due when the wreaths are delivered.
Join the lions
As an added note we want to tell you the club meets at noon on Tuesday at Sagas in Williston.
The club welcomes service-oriented individuals to visit and consider becoming a member.
We send out a Scope Salute to all members of Lions for serving.
At the same time we send out a thank you to Wanda Olaf for providing info yearly on the wreath sale.
First Lutheran
Jeanne Olson tells us , “It’s that time of the year again.”
On that note we can tell you the annual First Lutheran Church Bake Sale is set for Dec. 14.
Jeanne points out, “this an an easy and excellent way to get your baking done for Christmas.”
Now that sounds good to me.
The sale will once again be held beginning at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Lutheran Church.
Here’s the good part.
Pie and Coffee and Rommegrot will be available starting at 1 p.m.
Yum!
When bell rings
But the real fun begins when the bell rings at 2 p.m. and the sale of goodies begins.
You will be able to purchase everything from flatbread and various Scandinavian delights including krum kaka, cookies, candies, popcorn cake and many wonderful holiday goodies.
An invitation goes out to everyone for the pie and rommegrot, bake sale, fun and fellowship at the First Lutheran Church Bake Sale located at 916 Main Street in Williston.
Nuts for sale
Word has reached our desk that the annual Chapter P “P.E.O.” Nut Sale is one to be placed on your calendars.
That word comes our way from Jane Studsrud, who notes, “another year is gone and it’s that time.”
This sale will be held once again in the lobby of the downtown American State Bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.
“We’re fortunate to get pecans, walnuts, cashews, almonds and mixed nuts fresh direct from Georgia, with no middle man,” said Studsrud.
She also tells us the proceeds from nut sales will go to college scholarships for women.
Fall Bazaar setHere’s one more “Come one, Come All,” event you will want to pencil in for the month of November.
Peggy Bearce lets the Scope know the annual Mission Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The event will be held in the activity room at Bethel Lutheran Home located at 1515 2nd Ave. West in Williston.
Lunch, with a choice of knoephla soup, ham and bean soup, or chicken noodle will be served with bread, beverage and apple or pumpkin dessert.
Now that sounds mighty fine.
In addition, a bake sale and silent auction will be held throughout the event.
Everyone is invited to attend this event.
More to come
You can bet a number of other events are waiting in the wings.
That includes a number of Christmas programs being staged, including the Medora program paying a visit to Williston on Dec. 5 over at the high school auditorium.
This proves to be a festive time of the year and you need to get out and enjoy.
It won’t be long before the lights are turned on at Harmon Park and Spring Lake Park, only adding to the excitement of the season.
Series is over
With the World Series complete and the Washington Nationals enjoying the bubbly champagne, baseball fans will now have to wait until February to begin getting excited about baseball.
The Minnesota Twins had a great season, only to fall short against those New York Yankees.
One will have to wonder what the Minnesota management will do now to spend the needed money to put a quality pitcher on staff.
When all is said and done, pitching generally wins out.
While that is true, there is a shortage of quality arms and the folks with the big wallets are able to sign them to long contracts.
A tip of the hat has to go to the Nationals for winning it all.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.