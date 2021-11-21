The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive will be open again this year, with more displays, activities and lights than ever before.
The drive features thousands of lights in hundreds of stationary and animated display pieces, five of them set to music. It will be open nightly 5:30-9:30p, from November 27 through December 31. Park goers can gain admittance to the Holiday Lights Drive for $5 per car. Half the proceeds from the Lights Drive benefit a non-profit group working the gate each evening.
A variety of family-friendly take home activities and crafts will be distributed from the gate house, while supplies last. Themes include Snoopy and Friends, Christmas Luau and Flannel Night, among others. Award winning ice sculptor Trevor Pearson is returning to offer a carving demonstration December 8-9, and free books for all ages will be handed out courtesy of the Williston Library Association on December 9. Live animal exhibits are returning to the Lights Drive, as well. Unicorn Nights are December 6-7 and Reindeer Nights are December 20-21. Weather permitting, hayrides will be offered December 1, 9 and 15 from 6-8p.
In 2020, the Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive Committee introduced a number of photo op stations. These were a hit. More stations have been added for park guests this year. Those who would like to try out the photo stations are asked to be courteous and wait for their turn if someone is already using them.
There is no “season pass” for the Lights Drive. For those who plan to visit often, however, a book of 10 single use gate passes can be purchased at the Visitors Center for $40. Frequent guest punch cards are available while supplies last at the Lights Drive gate house. When the card is full, it acts as a free pass for an additional visit.
For more information about the activities in this article, check www.visitwilliston.com, call 701-774- 9041 or find Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive on Facebook.