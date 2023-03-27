featured Light show in the skies of North Dakota Staff report Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kellee Beggs | Williston Fire Department Kellee Beggs | Williston Fire Department Kellee Beggs | Williston Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Fire Department was treated to a celestial light show Thursday night while on a call.These photos of the northern lights were taken outside of Spring Lake Park by EMS Supervisor Kellee Beggs. Beggs used a Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G smartphone.According to NDtourism.com, the northern lights can be seen year-round in North Dakota, but the best time is between late November and late March. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Telecommunications Electronics Meteorology Load comments Most Popular Williston Police Dept. names suspect in Basil Sushi hit-and-run Williston 20 Under 40, a grand event to honor young achievers Juvenile arrested after social media threat referencing Williston High School Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified WFD called to oil pad fire near New Town Williston partners with Gate City Bank to help homeowners Light show in the skies of North Dakota Kevin O’Leary intends to make major investment in North Dakota Constituents say it’s a bad look for North Dakota to limit expansion of free school meals, compared to neighbor Sheriff's office resumes missing person investigation Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT