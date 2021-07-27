Despite the difficulties that came along with the pandemic, the Williston Community Library's 2020 Annual Report showed a lot of positive increases in the library's service.
The library was closed for a substantial portion of 2020, but Director Andrea Placher said she and the rest of the staff quickly adapted in order to continue providing services to the region.
"We did some really out-of-the-box thinking with what we were going to do while being closed and having to limit people being in the library," Placher told the Williston Herald. "What we came up with was some really out-of-the-box programming."
The library transitioned to mostly virtual programming, with take-and-go kits for adults, teens and children to go along with them.
Here are some of the numbers from the Library's 2020 Year in Review:
30,667: Visitors to the library
34,745: Questions answered
62,869: Items circulated, including books, games, DVDs, etc.
396: Programs offered
8,725: Program attendance
9,128: Bookmobile checkouts
1,145: New library cards issued
8,126: Registered cardholders
Placher said one highlight of 2020 was a record number of registered cardholders. She attributed the increase to the availability of online resource cards, allowing patrons to utilize all of the library's online resources when checking put physical books was not an option.
"We're just trying to make the library more accessible to the public," Placher explained. "With all of these online resources that we have now, it makes it a little easier to do that."
Placher added that many of 2020's "out-of-the-box" program ideas have been such a success that they will continue to be a part of the library. The take-and-go kits have been particularly popular, she said, for programs like Summer Reading, as well as for adult and teen programming. Curbside pickup and virtual events will also continue to be offered as part of the library's service, she said.
Being closed a portion of the year also gave the library a chance to take advantage of the time and make some necessary improvements, including the addition of new carpet, paint, lighting and roofing.
"We tried to take something that was not so great, turn it into a positive opportunity," Placher said.
Visit www.willistonndlibrary.com for more information on the 2020 Annual Report.