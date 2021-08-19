Leadership Williston is nearly coming to a close, with participants sharing project updates in their latest session.
With only two sessions left before their Sept. 22 graduation, the 2021 Leadership Williston class held it's latest workshop on Aug. 18, focusing on politics and Public Works.
The day started out at the Heritage Center in Downtown Williston, where Executive Director of the Council for the Aging and District 1 Representative David Richter met with the group regarding politics and local government. Richter shared his experiences as a new member of the latest legislative session, highlighting some of the bills he helped introduce to benefit education in the area.
Richter then shared the important work that the Williston Council for the Aging and the Heritage Center does for the area's aging population, offering a variety of programs and services. From Meals on Wheels to transit services, Richter explained how the organization works with North Dakota Aging Services to support aging residents.
The group then moved across town, where they met at the new Williston Public Works building, taking a tour of the facility from City of Williston Safety Coordinator Bret Williams. Williams went over the various departments housed under Public Works, including streets, sanitation and forestry. After a tour of the building and its shop, the class set up in the Jim Haugen Training Room for the remainder of the day's discussions.
As part of the Leadership Williston program, participants are tasked with creating a community enhancement project. The project is intended to be something that will benefit to the community and help enrich the quality of life for its residents. With one session left before the class' graduation, participants went over their updated project proposals.
This year's class has created a wide variety of projects; ranging from health and wellness, bee conservation and recycling, to tourism, financial planning and animal rescue. The class has been fine-tuning their projects since the program began in February, working with sponsors, collaborating with local organizations and reaching out to community members to find funding, materials and manpower to bring their projects to life.
"Leadership Williston participants have come a long way in their project development as we heard in today's practice presentations," said Rochelle Villa, Leadership Williston coordinator. "I was impressed with the progress and effort from each person and I am so proud of the growth I witnessed. There will be some great presentations at our graduation. Over the next few months, the participants will execute projects that are sure to enhance what we have to offer in our community."
Some of the projects have been successfully completed, while other are in-progress and will see fruition later this year or next. Many of the projects, like Vivian Kalmik's Spring Lake Park Express restoration, will continue to benefit the community for years to come.
The full slate of projects will be revealed to the participant's employers, as well as Leadership Williston board members at the September 22 graduation.