Leadership Williston met for their fourth session, focusing on why tourism and media are important to a community.
The class met out at Williston Basin International Airport, where Airport Director Anthony Dudas took the participants on an immersive tour of the new facility. Dudas shared the history of the airport, explaining how the former facility no longer met the needs of the growing community, and going over the challenges of constructing a new airport from the ground up. The tour took the class behind the scenes, giving a look at the inner workings of the airport that many in the public don't get to see.
The class was then joined by Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Krueger, who spearheaded the morning's panel discussion relating to arts and tourism in the community. The first panel consisted of members of Entertainment Inc!, Youth Education On Stage, the James Memorial Art Center and the City of Williston. The group shared how each of them contribute to arts in the community, from the annual stage productions from Inc! and Y.E.S., to the monthly art exhibits and classes from the James and the City's eye-catching utility boxes.
"Art enhances a community," said Caitlin Pallai, Leadership Williston graduate and creator of the utility box art project. "It's a way for people to engage in the community around them, whether it's the utility boxes, a mural or the yarnbombing. It brightens a community up and makes it more appealing."
Kate Ogden, Park Manager at Lewis and Clark State Park, spoke with the class regarding all the activities offered through North Dakota's state and national parks, and how tourism is an important factor to state and local economy. The panel was rounded out by discussions from Krueger regarding the CVB's role in tourism, and with Parks and Recreation Executive Director Darin speaking on the city's numerous parks, as well as the activities offered through the Williston ARC.
"Tourism is the first date you have with a new community," Amy Krueger said. "No matter why you are visiting the community, whether it is to visit friends and family, on business, a sporting event or a leisure traveler, 99 percent of the time your first interaction with the community is as a visitor. It is important for up and coming leaders to understand the role tourism plays in the community and the economic engine it provides to the community."
The class then returned to City Hall, where presenters from the Williston Herald, Cherry Creek Media and Williams County regarding media, and the important role it plays in a community. Not only is media necessary to get important information out, but it also plays a key role for Leadership Williston in getting the word out regarding the participants upcoming projects.
"Understanding how media and communication shape our lives is an integral part of our Leadership Williston training program. It is important that those in positions of power utilize media in a responsible way not only for the dissemination of relevant information but also in the information they choose to consume and/or repeat," said Leadership Williston Program Coordinator Rochelle Villa. "It is also pertinent that young leaders develop the tools necessary to communicate details about their jobs, projects and services that may be useful or beneficial to the public."
The day rounded out with a panel on community involvement featuring members of Williston Rotary, Williston Community Builders, United Way and the Young Professionals. Each group contributes to the community in a different way, but all work towards the same goal of bettering the Williston area. The panel encouraged the Leadership class to look into the various organizations in the area and see how they could give back to the community as well.
"There is so much opportunity in Williston to use your time, talents and skills to make our community better," Villa said. "There are many organizations that do such great work, and as leaders in our community, we should try our best to contribute in whatever way we can. You can use your talents to contribute to art. You can donate your time. You can also give financially. And most importantly, you can encourage others to do the same!"
Leadership Williston will meet again on June 16, focusing on the history of Williston and the surrounding area.