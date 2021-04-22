Leadership Williston focused on Emergency Services and Ethics for its third session, and gave participants a chance to share their upcoming project ideas.
During the eight-month program, participants take part in hands-on workshops led by community members on a variety of topics, such as leadership skills, ethics, public speaking, county and city government, agriculture, law enforcement, tourism and Economic Development.
The group met at Williston Fire Station 1 on April 21, where Lt. Wyatt Koenig took the class on an extensive tour of the station. Koenig highlighted the various trucks and equipment the department uses, as well as discussing how the different departments within the city work together in order to keep the community safe.
The class then headed over to City Hall, where City Attorney Taylor Olson, Service Drug and G & G Pharmacy owner Gabe Gratz and Det. Amber Koehn spoke about the importance of ethics. The third session of the Leadership class focused on ethics and values, and each of the speakers shared how their professions are dictated by ethical decisions.
"Ethics play a part in virtually everything we do," Olson said. "Even though (our professions) all have different ethical standards, we are still guided by those principals to make the right decisions."
Gratz shared how as a pharmacist, he is faced with ethical choices constantly regarding making sure that patients are not abusing their prescriptions, and reporting those who might be doing so. As a police officer, Det. Koehn said she is always faced is ethical decisions in the line of duty, and that staying true to your core values is important to personal ethics.
"Even when you are faced with those hard decisions, it's important that you don't compromise yourself and your beliefs," she told the class.
Rochelle Villa, Leadership Williston program coordinator, shared how the topic translates to becoming a more effective leader.
"An authentic leader also understands the importance of ethical behavior in a professional setting," She said. "This topic forces each participant to take an introspective view of themselves to identify the values most important to them."
After a tour of the Law Enforcement Center, the class returned to City Hall to begin the public speaking portion of the day, where they shared updated project proposals with the class, public speaking coach Helen Askim, and members of the Leadership Williston committee.
The class gave three to five minute speeches on their upcoming projects, which encompassed everything from an outdoor fitness area to a high school investment club.
Askim said the class has been improving on their speaking ability, and has come up with a lot of interesting proposals for the coming year.
"We have evolved our public speaking approach over the last 5 years to ensure we are providing skills and feedback tailored to real-world experiences, targeted to the public speaking experience of each participant," Askim explained. "This years’ group has impressed me with their preparation and creativity."
Leadership Williston has five remaining sessions, where participants will continue to work on their public speaking skills, as well as finalize and begin to implement their proposed projects.
"The Leadership Williston class has put a great deal of thought into the projects they are working on," said Leadership Williston Project Liaison Debbie Richter. "The variety of ideas and goals that are coming from the class will result in some amazing quality of life additions to our community."
Leadership Williston meets again on May 19, where topics will cover media, community involvement and tourism.