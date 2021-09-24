Leadership Williston’s latest crop of graduates are taking community involvement to heart, creating projects that give back to the community in a variety of unique ways.
The class of 13 began in February, meeting at the NDSU Extension Center to begin their eight month leadership journey. The class, a mix of professionals from varying industries, came together not knowing what to expect, but had similar goals in mind: they wanted to better themselves, and they wanted to better their community. Over the next few months, the class was challenged in a variety of ways, from creating their enhancement projects to fine-tuning their public speaking skills.
Each session covered a different aspect of leadership, and featured a theme to help connect the class to their community. Oil and Gas, History, Media and Ethics, all sessions the class took part in to help them understand the importance each have our area. The group was given the book “Spark: How to Lead Yourself and Others to Greater Success,” which outlined the how in each person lives the potential, the spark, to be a great leader.
Working with community members, organizations and sponsors, the group put together their Community Enhancement Projects, working to implement their plans before the end of the class. While some were successful, others are well on their way to completion as they continue to fundraise and iron out the details of their programs. Whether completed now or in the near future, each project highlights something the creator is passionate about and will help better the community.
Here are the Leadership Williston 2021 graduates, and the Community Enhancement Projects they’ve created.
Aaron Smith, Pacific Steel & Recycling
Project: Recycling Field Trip
“My project is a way for elementary students to get outside of the classroom to tour Pacific Steel &
Recycling. Through this, students will learn what and where things can be recycled in Williston.” Smith said. “I chose this project with hopes that students would have an interest in recycling and share what they learned with their families.”
Smith hosted his first recycling trip in May 2021, consisting of 16 fourth grade students from Williston Trinity Christian school.
Kristy Scott, First State Bank & TrustKaye Atteberry, Champion XProject: Bakken Human Resources Networking Group
Scott and Atteberry created The Bakken HR Networking Group as a group of HR professionals who meet regularly to promote networking, information sharing, professional development and continued support of excellence of Human Resources in the local community.
“I chose this project as a partnership with Kristy Scott so that I could expand my HR professional network and provide a productive space for HR professionals in the area to learn from each other and build a network throughout the community.” Atteberry commented.
“With all the changes that occur in the workforce it is important to have connections and other professionals to help employers through the changes and keep up to date on everything HR related,” Scott added. “Excellence in HR is promoting a better workplace and work/life balance among many other aspects that make great employers.”
Scott and Atteberry held their first meeting, focused on Employment Law, in July of 2021. The group will meet quarterly, with the next event planned for November.
Shanda Harstad, NDSU Extension Williams CountyProject: Be The Match testing event
The event would work with Be The Match to encourage more people to become part of the bone marrow registry in order to be matched with someone in need or a transplant.
“This project may not have an immediate impact, it may never even impact anyone directly in Williston,” Harstad said. “But I believe it is a good step to get more people on the bone marrow registry and it may just save someone’s life!”
Aaron Muzzy, Ameriprise FinancialProject: Student Investment Club
The project would create a Student Investment Club at the high school, where Muzzy would use a stock simulation game to teach kids the basics of how the market works and how to invest.
“I was in a student investment club when I was in high school and it taught me to take advantage of time and the concept of compound interest,” Muzzy explained. “Financial literacy is one of the most under taught real life skills. Creating wealth by letting your money work for you can help this generation of students as well as future generations to come. Getting started at a young age is crucial step to this.”
The Club’s first meeting was Sept 14, and will continue for 8 to 10 weeks in the fall semester, and then start again in the spring semester.
Travis Pribula, CrossFit VokseProject: National Fitness Campaign outdoor fitness court
The outdoor fitness court would be located on Williston Square, and feature a variety of equipment and activities that residents would do free of charge.
“I chose my project to continually improve the quality of life and make fitness accessible and free to everyone,” Pribula said. “My background is medical/fitness and through this I have seen people better themselves daily. Physical and mental well-being has never been more important. We can improve both by getting outdoors and active on a fitness court.”
Pribula has secured grant funding for a portion of his project, and will continue to fundraise for the rest, with an anticipated opening date for the fitness court in summer 2022.
Bekka Johnson, American State Bank & Trust CompanyProject: Pitching for the Paws
Pitching for the Paws is a co-ed softball tournament Johnsons created for Williston to help raise funds for Mondak Animal Rescue.
“I wanted to do a project that could become an annual thing that affects the community,” Johnson said. “My overall goal is to assist with the overpopulation of animals in the community. It’s important to keep the animals in town safe and provide them a loving home. It’s also important to get your animals fixed to assist with the overpopulation of animals.”
Johnson held her tournament at the Western Star Complex on Sep 18 2021, with over a dozen teams taking part.
Jesse Chavez, Ryan MotorsProject: Toss for Gold
Toss for Gold is a corn hole tournament that Chavez is putting together to raise money for the Special Olympics.
“It’s something fun that all the community can enjoy participating in, and it’s going for a good cause.” Chavez explained.
Toss for Gold hopes to raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics, with Chavez planning to host the tournament in Willison in June of 2022.
Mitch Melberg, Williston Herald Media Project: Oh Honey! Apiary Bee S.T.E.A.M. Workshop
The purpose of the project would promote the education and conservation of honey bees to youth and adults by offering hands-on experiences working with bees. Participants would take part in an on-site hive check, as well as harvest and jar their own local honey. Fundraising for the full course is ongoing, but the Williston Community Library has partnered with the project to host free annual Bee S.T.E.A.M. classes. The first classes were held August 25 at the James Memorial Art Center, with over 40 participants.
Melissa Kirby, Great Plains Women’s Health CenterProject: For the Love of Hockey
Kirby’s project is to implement and execute CPR and first aid training for all hockey coaches working with the Williston Basin Skating Club.
“Hockey is something I spend a lot of time being involved in, and I could see some areas where there is room for improvement.” She explained. “It is important to give anyone coaching youth sports all the skills we can in order for them to coach safely and effectively. This is one way that the Williston Hockey Club can improve their program and benefit not only coaching staff but also the players.”
Through her project, Kirby said the training will begin being initiated in October and be ongoing for years to come.
Vivian Kalmik, Williston Convention & Visitors BureauProject: Lake Park Express Train renovation
“My goal was to re-introduce this beautiful train to Spring Lake Park where it originated, during the North Dakota Chokecherry Festival on August 13, 2021,” Kalmik said.
Kalmik partnered with Williston Parks and Recreation to complete the project, completely re-painting and refurbishing the train. The next phase in the project is to raise funds to replace the train’s engine so it can continue to run for years to come.
Bryer Thiesen, FCI ConstructorsProject: Youth in Construction
Thiesen hopes his project will promote construction to the youth of the area, as well as help with labor shortages. Thiesen would promote various open positions, sharing with local high school students the benefits of working in the trades. He plans to begin promoting his project in spring 2022.
Janessa Storlie, Proven RealtyProject: Regional Day Trips
Storlie’s project looks to eliminate the phrase “There’s nothing to do.” Working with the CVB, the project would give residents family-friendly day trip ideas to explore the area and see what some of the surrounding communities have to offer, including food, parks and entertainment. Storlie’s project is an ongoing collaboration with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.