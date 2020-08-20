Leadership Williston (LW) is an 8-month program centered on cultivating leaders each year through community engagement and exploration and professional development.
The deadline for applications this year is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. For details on the program and a link to an application, visit online at https://bit.ly/32a7mHj.
The program is designed to expose existing and emerging leaders to the issues our region faces by using the community as a living classroom. LW Strives to provide a broad experience to participants by covering topics each month like education, city and county government, the oil and agricultural industries, and more. Over eight sessions, LW challenges participants to become involved in our community and motivate them into leadership roles
In addition, participants will tackle personal; goals through the public speaking program. Each session will also cover an aspect of leadership through discussion, presentations, etc. Finally, each participant will be tasked with developing an individual or group project that directly benefits our community.
For over 20 years, LW has provided a unique avenue to challenge leaders from all walks of life and industry in Williston.