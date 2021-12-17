Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Williston program is accepting applications until December 31.

Leadership Williston is an 8-month program centered on cultivating leaders each year through community engagement and exploration and professional development.

The program is designed to expose existing and emerging leaders to the issues our region faces by using the community as a living classroom.

Leadership Williston strives to provide a broad experience to participants by covering topics each month like education, city and county government, the oil and agricultural industries, and more.

Over eight sessions, the program challenges participants to become involved in our community and motivate them into leadership roles.

In addition, participants will tackle personal goals through the public speaking program. Each session will also cover an aspect of leadership through discussion, presentations, and more.

Finally, each participant will be tasked with developing an individual or group project that directly benefits our community.

For over 20 years, Leadership Williston has provided a unique avenue to challenge leaders from all walks of life and industry in Williston.

Apply online at www.willistonchamber.com

Tags

Load comments