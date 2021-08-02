The federal government's most recent round of COVID Relief Funding has helped the city of Williston meet its operational needs, maintain infrastructure and mitigate revenue loss.
City of Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings said this latest round of funds was focused predominantly on payroll and operating expenditures.
"Some of those operating expenses also include additional costs induced by COVID, such as sanitation, disinfectant and safety equipment, PPE and possible capitol and overtime for battling COVID," Cummings told the Williston Herald. "So the big focus is really the operational costs, and within the operational costs it's the all inclusive payroll such as health insurance and overtime, with the other focus being on revenue recovery."
Cummings said that the revenue recovery came mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the City estimated to receive a substantial amount, over $4 million, split between 2021 and 2022 for maintenance of infrastructure or pay-go spending for building new infrastructure including roads; modernization of cybersecurity, including hardware, software, and protection of critical infrastructure; health services; environmental remediation; school or educational services; and the provision of police, fire, and other public safety services.
Additionally, Cummings said the Williston Basin International Airport received more than $4 million in funding for operational expenses at the airport that normal airport revenues would typically cover. This includes payroll, utilities, and other operational expenses. The Williston Police Department received Covid Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) from Department of Justice for $37,984, which was used towards payroll expenses and combating COVID, such as disinfectant, sanitation, PPE and necessary overtime.
Cummings noted that City Administration and the City Commission would make final plans where to disperse the funding, but that infrastructure improvement and expansion projects are probable.
"I believe that we are going to use it for the continued expansion, such as Williston Square. That'd be a perfect place to park and disperse those funds. It's those road connections, retention and detention ponds, and also possible use for other infrastructure such as sewer and water," he said. "I don't have an exact answer for how they're going to break that out, the reason being that some of those costs are covered already by state and federal grants."
While there are no future plans for additional COVID funding from the government, Cummings stated that the city is leaving itself open to any grant opportunities, but that officials are looking forward to the city being back it's own two feet once again.
"While it's a good thing that we are getting these grants, at the same time we're also eager to be in full recovery mode and get back to normal," he said.