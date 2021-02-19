Williston Economic Development is recognizing one of their own for completing their course of study at a prestigious university.
Ann Kvande, Program Development Coordinator at WED, has achieved certification in Kent State University’s Certified Business Advisor program.
The CBA program, developed by the university and its professors, is designed for maximum on-the-job performance and provides assurance to clients that its graduates have the business skills, competency and knowledge to effectively counsel, guide and inform entrepreneurs.
The program offers graduate-level course work consisting of human resource management, marketing and accounting/finance classes. Kvande, who began her career with Economic Development in 2006, attained certification in the CBA program in January 2021.
“Completing the CBA course gave me a better understanding of what an entrepreneur faces in starting a business,” Kvande explained. “Gaining a stronger background in finance, marketing and human resources will allow me to better assist the clients that seek our assistance.”
Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko applauded Kvande for her accomplishment and the impact it will have at WED.
“I am pleased to see the work Ann has put in to achieve her certification,” Wenko said. “Continuing education is an important element to our office. We want to make sure entrepreneurs, investors, and the general public feel comfortable they are working with qualified individuals within our field as they walk through our doors seeking advice.”
Economic Development noted that all staff within the office are enrolled in the CBA program, with three other employees on track to complete the program later this year.
“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to take the course and further my knowledge,” Kvande added. “I am excited that I have successfully completed the course and have attained my certification.”
The Certified Business Advisor Certificate Program is an on-demand, self-paced eLearning program specially designed for professionals who advise small business owners. To maintain CBA certification, a minimum of 20 hours per calendar year of continuing education must be completed and documented.