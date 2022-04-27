“As you can see, I’m all smiles because this is my favorite day of the year.”
Mayor Howard Klug addressed the City Commission and assembled guests before he recognized one of this year’s Mayor for a Day winning writers. Each year, the League of Cities sponsors the essay contest for third and seventh grade students across North Dakota. The local winners are invited to a meeting of the Williston City Commission, where they are presented their awards. Third grader Reese Cox from Wilkinson Elementary joined the Commission on April 26 to share her thoughts on being Mayor for a Day.
“If I had a chance to be Mayor for a day, I would love to improve a few things,” Reese wrote. “I would like to help bring bigger stores to Williston. Also, I would like to help the schools. For example, my school doesn’t have a big enough gym space, so I’d Like to raise money for making a bigger gym. I also would help advertise to bring many more doctors to Williston. I just love Williston because it’s such a great place. There are so many people who love and care about this awesome town. Anyone who lives here is a very lucky person.”
Reese was given a certificate, along with a gift basket filled with goodies from local businesses, including gift certificates for bowling, mini-golf and ice cream. Reese will also have the opportunity to ride with Mayor Klug in the upcoming Band Day parade on May 7. The Mayor for a Day seventh grade essay winner will be recognized at the next City Commission meeting.