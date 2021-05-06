Williston Mayor Howard Klug announced his re-election bid during Thursday's State of the City Address.
The address came as part of the Williston Economic Development Summit, taking place at the Eleven Lounge. The theme for the event was "Back in the Game," showing the city's commitment to getting back to business after the difficulty of the last year.
"Sit back, relax and I'm gonna tell you how to run the City of Williston." Klug joked as he began his address.
Joking aside, Klug said that 2020 was a tough year for Williston, with the pandemic sidelining many things within the city, from development announcements for Williston Square to the suspension of air service at XWA. But despite those challenges, Klug said, Williston has put in great effort to battle back from the pandemic.
"Over the last year, we've come a long ways to getting back to where we want to be," Klug said.
Klug added that he believed vaccinations were still a major factor in getting back to a normal life, and continued to encourage those who are able to take advantage. One major accomplishment Klug touted from the last year was Williston being named City of the Year by the North Dakota League of Cities. This is the second time within five years that Williston has earned the designation.
"It's quite the honor for us up here. It shows people that we're not standing still. We're doing projects here in the City of Williston." Klug said.
Klug overarching theme throughout the address was the importance of partnerships, highlighting the partners the city has worked with to overcome 2020's challenge, and create continued success into the future.
"That's how I like to run this city;" Klug said. "Through partnerships."
Klug spoke of partnerships within the city's departments, applauding both the police and fire departments for their dedication to serving the residents of Williston. Klug also touched on the partnerships with Economic Development, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Williston State College, among others.
"To get the city where it needs to go, to keep us moving forward, they understand we have to work together," he said.
City Administrator David Tuan spoke briefly regarding the city's finances and transformations happening within the finance department. Tuan said guidance from the city commission prompted the city to take an auditor's approach to the department to create something more strategic, more innovative and more transparent.
"Those are the guiding principles under which we founded the new city of Williston Finance Department." Tuan said.
One new innovation the department is undertaking is the ability to use cryptocurrency. Tuan noted that Williston is the third city in the country, and the first city in North Dakota to accept cryptocurrency for paying utility bills.
"It's exciting what a new frontier this is. It's really cool to know that the finance department is looking ahead at the technology, the trends and new ways of doing business so that we're prepared."
Tuan noted that the city's 2021 budget is conservative compared to previous years, with a budget of $147.9 million, compared to $165.8 million for 2020. Tuan added that the city also has a projected revenue of $129.5 million for the year.
"We've had to make some adjustments; we've pulled back in some areas in order to stay on track." he explained. "We've brought back some projects, we've deferred some new equipment and purchases and we've pushed forward in other areas."
After Klug returned to the podium, he thanked the city's state representatives in attendance; Reps. David Richter and Pat Hatlestad and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, applauding them for the work they have done to bring attention, funding and resources to Western North Dakota.
Klug then took a moment, saying he'd spoken about everyone in his departments, but spent little time on himself. He concluded the address by announcing his plan to run for re-election in 2022.
"It's been a good ride for these last seven years," He said. "I've got one year left in my term, but we've got a lot of projects I'd like to see done over the next five years. I showed you the road system, I showed you Williston Square, I'm excited about what we're doing with our finances. I'm not done yet. I'm going to announce today that in a year from now in June, I'm going to run for re-election. Williston is always going to be my home. I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to make it better. We're going to make it better. The City of Williston is going to be the regional hub for Western North Dakota. It is now, and it's going to be even better. I'll leave you with that."