The James Memorial Art Center hosted their annual Art Splash on Wednesday, Aug. 11, sharing the work of famous artists with local children.
Children from first to sixth grade spent the day at the James, learning the styles of various renowned artists such as Keith Haring, Georgia O’Keeffe and John James Audubon. The kids created flowers in the oil pastel style of O’Keeffe, crafted colorful animal portraits and even made mini clay pots in the James’ classroom.
The students were split into groups, visiting five stations throughout the day, where instructors read stories based on each artists and project. After a day full of creating masterpieces, the kids spent the remainder of the day outside, coloring the sidewalks with chalk, running through the sprinkler and enjoying some frozen treats courtesy of Susie Q's Ice Cream Truck.
The James had to switch to a virtual event due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, but the students and teachers were happy to get back to some hands-on learning activities.
“Art Splash has always been one of our most popular kids events,” James Memorial VP Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. “We’re very happy to be able to offer this workshop in-person once again. Art Splash helps introduce kids to different artists and styles of artwork they might not have been exposed to before.”
Novak said the kids learn the different styles and are able to take those skills home and show off their newfound artistic knowledge. She added that many participants come back year after year, and continue to create artwork.
“We see many of the same kids coming back, and a lot of them end up showing artwork in our community shows throughout the year,” Novak said.
The James’ next community show will be in September, featuring a community photography exhibit in conjunction with the Bisman Writers Guild’s “The Art of Writing” exhibition.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Visit the James online at www.thejamesmemorial.org or facebook.com/JamesMemorialArtCenter for upcoming art exhibits, classes and events.