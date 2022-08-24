This summer, kids ages 3-12 were able to participate in Williston Parks and Recreation’s Kids Camp. The day camp strived to teach the children new skills, enhance their creativity, and increased their confidence.
Each week of Kids Camp had a theme where children explored different activities and had visitor’s come in to teach them.
Week one was themed “Old McDonald.” During this week, Greg from Nemont was the special guests and children had fun learning how to milk a cow. They even had a cow milking contest on Nemont Nelly the cow. The kids were able to interact with live farm animals, see farm equipment, and go on a train ride.
Week two featured a super hero and villains theme where the kids were able to complete superhero training and adventure quests. An obstacle course was set up to make sure the little superheroes were ready, and some villains even popped by camp for a special appearance.
“Game On!” was the theme for week three where campers had a blast playing on the giant inflatable slip n’ slide. Recreational sports and lawn games were a favorite during these week.
Week four’s theme was STEM mania, with science at the core of this week’s activities. Tanner Simensen, district manager from Halliburton Energy Services, came to camp to teach the kids how to make frac slime. The purpose of the demonstration was to teach the campers about fluid viscosity and sand suspension capabilities in an easy to learn way.
Week five was all-American week at camp and the children had fun playing capture-the-flag and doing several red, white, and blue themed crafts. Community heroes came to visit the campers, including Ryan Block from Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative who answered questions about electricity for the campers.
Christmas in July came during week six of Kids Camp and even Santa Clause had to visit to get in on the fun. Santa brought the campers journals and pencils as a present from Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Olivia Rossland. With their presents, campers learned more about Rossland’s social impact project- Journal Your Journey.
For week seven, the theme “Happy Campers” was evident as the children enjoyed stand-up paddle boarding and learning survival skills.
The final week of camp’s theme was “Williston Ninja Warrior” where the campers attended bootcamp ninja training with Rhonda Floyd, Williston Parks and Recreation District’s fitness and wellness manager. The bootcamp was complete with a x-trek mud course and team wars.
For more information on how to get your child involved in next year’s Kids Camp, visit the Williston Parks and Recreation District website.