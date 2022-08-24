Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This summer, kids ages 3-12 were able to participate in Williston Parks and Recreation’s Kids Camp. The day camp strived to teach the children new skills, enhance their creativity, and increased their confidence.

Each week of Kids Camp had a theme where children explored different activities and had visitor’s come in to teach them.

Pony Grandpa Kids Camp 2022

Pony Grandpa gave campers pony rides around Springlake Park 
Super hero training Kids Camp 2022

Jenn Shanahan leads super hero training for the campers 
Kids Camp 2022- Slip n' Slide

Lennon Johnson enjoys the slip n' slide 
Halliburton at Kids Camp 2022

Campers make frac slime with Tanner Simensen from Haliburton Energy Services
MWEC at Kids Camp 2022

Campers got to complete a "hair-raising" electrical experiment with Ryan Block from MWEC
Santa at Kids Camp 2022

Santa brought the campers gifts for Christmas in July 
paddle boarding Kids Camp 2022

Campers prepare to stand up paddle board 
Ninja training Kids Camp 2022

Campers learn different poses at bootcamp ninja training


Tags

Load comments