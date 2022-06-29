Build Baby Build and Rockin the Bakken are the two slogans Ken Callahan remembers serving and working through with the city of Williston’s economic development department while living and working for MDU during his time here..
“Everyone was coming to Williston during those times.”
Ken Callahan is one of the Industrial Service Managers for Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) who handles all the large gas and electric customers. Callahan has worked for MDU for 22 years and at the end of August 2022 is transferring back to Billings Montana where in 2000 he started his career with MDU as summer help. He was promoted to Bismarck, ND in 2006. He had a five year goal when he was promoted to Bismarck to get promoted a couple times while there and then be promoted back to Billings, Mt. but two years later he was promoted to Williston, ND and has worked for MDU here for the past fourteen years.
“So sixteen years later that goal to return to Billings Mt. is coming true,” Callahan said.
“Our MDU slogan in the community has been to serve for decades, even before me and that’s what we do,” Callahan said. “Service clubs provide and give back to the community MDU is a big part of those services.”
Callahan leaves behind a strong presence in the Williston community. A letter from The Mayor, City Commissioners and Staff of the city of Williston Development Services speak volumes to the level of leadership and commitment given by Callahan.
“We have all been involved with you over your 11 plus years in Williston. You have elevated many organizations and volunteer groups. Let this be a constant reminder of where you accomplished your “BEST WORK”.
“I was president of so many organizations at the same time. But Ward Koeser said ‘‘think big and we did.” Callahan said.
Callahans most enjoyable project was the playground and splash pad complex at Davidson Park.
“When I came to town, I was in charge of putting that playground together. I was just a cheerleader that got everybody together and organized and we raised $550,000. It took us seven weeks, six days a week, 10 hour days to build the playground,” Callahan said. “We raised enough money the following year of 2010 to build the splash pad. That was a good thing. July 1, 2010 we did the ribbon cutting which was really cool because that was my birthday. October 4, 2010 we did a ribbon cutting on the splash pad. It was 84 degrees on the 4th of October and 200 kids showed up for the opening. It was amazing.”
Davidson Park is the largest continuous theme playground in the state of North Dakota.
Callahan’s involvement with Granite Peaks Development was another project he was honored to be part of. Granite Peaks Development was instrumental in bringing housing to Williston. And Menards Home Improvement Company came to Williston because of Granite Peaks Development.
“That was huge. A lot of development came to Williston because of Granite Peaks. I still have the Granite Peaks Subdivision shovel in my office.” Callahan said.
In 2010 Callahan was elected as the park board Commissioner. The project that was the icing on the cake for Callahan was the building of the ARC.
“It started out as a $27 million dollar facility and it became a $76 million dollar facility. If I could turn the clocks back. I would have fought a lot harder and brought a sheet of ice or two. The baseball people, tennis people, they got what they wanted. We really need a sheet or two of ice.” Callahan said. “Watford City did it right. They put ice in theirs. The ARC is the cream of the crop 256,000 square feet. Nobody has it anywhere. And all this happened when the rest of the United States was in a recession.”
It was under the slogans Build Baby Build and Rockin the Bakken with the City of Willliston’s Development Services that everyone wanted to come to Williston,ND during the recession.
“I like to tell everybody, I just happen to be lucky to be here when this whole thing took off,” Callahan said. “When I moved up here it was the boom. It was like drinking from a fire hydrant. It was so fast and furious. It took five or six years to figure it out.”
There are going to be some big changes for Callahan as he steps into his new promotion with MDU. The biggest will be not having the ability to be as involved in community as much as he has here because he will be sharing his time in his new position with MDU between his home base in Billings, Montana and Rapid City
“I will continue to stay involved in Rotary because that’s important to me and home builders as well as anything MDU wants me to do,” Callahan said.
When Callahan started with MDU he gave himself a 25 years goal. He now has 22 years in. His 5 year plan to return to Billings after he was transferred to Bismarck turned into 16 years.
“Williston became home. I have a lot of friends here which I consider family.” Callahan said.
The people that I want to recognize and really helped me serve this community were Honorable May Ward Koeser, who told me to think big, Cindy Aafedt who assisted in my personal growth and helped me understand fundraisning issues and also helped push me to raise the funds for Davidson Park, and Brad Bekkedahl told me to get involved in the Park Board and Brent Eslinger from API and his oil and gas mentoring. So all this took place because people like them mentored me. They invested time in me and believed in me. ”
“I love Williston, Ward Koeser, Brad Bekkedahl and Cindy Aafedt; they were the ones that really helped me look at what Williston and I should do,” Callahan said. “It was 14 years ago they impacted my life and it was then I started volunteering for different groups. We built homes, we built developments, we built that Arc. The airport came to fruition. Fourteen years ago the population was 12,000. We lived in a boom and a bust. I’ll miss this community. My wife loves this community.”
Callahan was a military Airborne Ranger, traveled and lived in a lot of places and had been in 48 states before coming to Williston.
“Everywhere I lived I never had the hospitality that I had here,” Callahan said. “The first 3 days after I moved here a neighbor brought me brownies, another neighbor brought me a container of cookies and then another neighbor brought me another container of cookies. I have never experienced the hospitality I have had here.”
Callahan will miss the friends, the happiness, the camaraderie at any event. The 66 cent breakfast that lasted for decades downtown Main Street.
“I have to thank MDU for this story for putting me here. You know maybe it’s just like a chapter in a book,”Callahan said. “I came here and we did what we had to do. I’m just a clog in the wheel. I just happened to be there. It wasn’t all about me but it was perfect timing. To the people of Williston thank you for allowing me to participate in your lives and community.”