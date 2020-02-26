Time has come for the Williston Knights of Columbus 1798 to be serving up a number of “Famous Fish Frys’,” once again, throughout Lent.
“This has turned into an annual tradition and has been well attended,” said KC member Dwight Richter.
He tells us the fish will be served beginning this Friday (Feb. 28) and runs through the next five weeks over at St. Joseph’s gym in Williston.
You can pencil in, or record on your digital calendars, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3.
We learned the fish fry menu includes deep fried fish, baked potato, french fries, vegetable, coffee and juice.
This my friends you will receive for the price of $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11, while children ages 5 and under will eat for free.
You should also know that take-outs will be available.
“We invite the entire community of Williston to come out and enjoy a great meal,” added Richter.
Serving times are planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday.
Once the last piece of fish is fried, the KC members will be turning their attention to hosting a Palm Sunday pancake breakfast (April 5).
This breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location.
Here you will be able to dine on pancakes, sausage and eggs, along with beverages.
For this meal the cost will be a free-will donation.
Should you have any questions on either event you can call the church office at (701) 572-6731.
DIAMOND PLAY
With the Indy 500 and the famed First Lutheran Lutefisk feed now in the rear view mirror, it’s time to play ball.
There’s an excitement brewing in Florida and Arizona as the major league baseball teams take to the fields for spring training.
Yes folks, it won’t be long before the first pitch of the regular season.
Major League baseball faces a black eye this season following the sign stealing scandal of the Houston Astros.
Stealing signs has long been an art, but the folks in Houston took it a step or two, too far.
It will be interesting to see just how things play out and if any further penalties will be levied by the league.
IN TWINS CAMP
Enough of that, as fans of the Minnesota Twins have got to be excited, with the addition of Josh Donaldson.
Not only does this give them a great glove on the hot corner, this also gives the Twins another big bat in the lineup.
After an outstanding regular season last time out, the Twins are looking to take it a step further, and advance through the playoffs.
One can only hope for the injury bug to leave the Twins alone this season and we’ll see what shakes out.
OPEN ON ROAD
The Twins open on the road March 26 with four games out west at Oakland, followed by two games at the Seattle Mariners.
They close out road play and are slated to host Oakland on April 2 for the season home opener back at Target Field.
At least they have allowed Mother Nature to get into the month of April for outdoor home play this time around.
Those early spring games can be a toss up if Mother Nature doesn’t want to play fair.
We say, bring it on!
CEDERSTROM OUT
It looks like Jason Olson got the ball rolling with his retirement as Chief of Police in Minot.
We have since learned that Minot native Gary Cederstrom has called his last out, retiring from the ranks calling balls and strikes as a professional umpire.
Cederstrom has opted for “Gone Fishing,” instead of the grueling days on the major league diamond.
His professional career consisted for 3,579 regular season games, while working in four World Series.
As a matter of fact, he served as the Crew Chief for the 2019 World Series, going out in style.
After 31 years, much like Olson, it was time to check out other options.
We send out Scope Salute to Cederstrom for his long days in a major league setting.
You might recall, during the off-seasons he kept in shape refereeing many games on the college level, right here in Williston.
Enjoy what lies ahead.
WES BLACK
Meanwhile our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Wes Black.
Wes, a long-time Williston native, was an inspiration to everyone he came in contact with.
He was always upbeat and you could count on him having a smile on his face.
Wes will be missed by many.
May he Rest In Peace!
OLYMPIC WORRIES
With the world-wide Coronavirus making headlines every day, the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games set for Japan have also been laid on the table.
The fear of this illness has Olympic officials worried and discussion has begun.
This has to be bad news for upcoming performers, including the likes of Katie Ledecky, who has worked so hard in preparation.
Safety will be the first concern, but this is a big topic and will be at the front of the daily news cycle.
Stay tuned!
STUDIO SALUTE
We have reserved a Scope Salute this time out for the Kay Michael Lee Dance Studio of Williston.
The group was recognized recently for Team Spirit and Excellence during opening competition company at the Triple S event held in Grand Forks.
The group also received a number of awards and deserve a tip of the hat.
Plans call for the Competition Company to compete in five events this season, along with preparing for the studio’s first-ever appearance at Walt Disney World later this summer.
This group deserves your support.
Thomas A . Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo. com.