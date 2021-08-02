After all was said and done Kathleen Genevieve “Katie” Ledecky proved to be an Olympic hero once again, competing for the third time in her career.
This time around she captured four medals, two gold and two silver, accounting for hardware in four of her five swimming events.
Katie is the daughter of former Coyote swimmer Mary Gen (Hagan) Ledecky and the granddaughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. E. J. “Bud” Hagan of Williston.
Along with numerous ties to Williston cheering her on, including her grandmother Kathleen, Katie had fans across the country in her corner during the 2020 Olympic Games being held in Tokyo, Japan.
It took an extra year to get the events off the ground and things are operating under numerous restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Katie now claims 10 Olympic medals, including seven of those being gold.
Her first came in London, along with four more earned in Rio in 2016.
Among her gold now is the 1500 meter freestyle distance event that was added to the program for the first time in Tokyo.
GOES DISTANCE
It was interesting to view the young Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus get the better of Katie in the two shorter distances, but when it came to the longer 1500 and the 800 events, there was no stopping Katie.
As a matter of fact Katie closed out her swimming in Tokyo by out reaching Ariarne to win the 800 event.
This proved to be the third consecutive win in the 800, a major accomplishment.
Katie was featured on national television throughout the Tokyo event and touted as the best female swimmer ever.
The best part of the whole thing was when Katie announced she had plans to compete in 2024, while hinting 2028 wasn’t out of the question.
Hey folks, that means we all will have Katie to cheer for some time to come.
It all started when she was 15 in London, winning the 800 and Katie has continued to impress fans every where.
We seize this moment to send out a Scope Salute to Katie and her entire fan base.
ALSO A CONNECTION
We have also learned, thanks to Cyndy Rae, that a member of the Mixed Team Trapshooting pair that won a bronze medal in Tokyo also has local connections.
You might recall we told you about Penny Slagle, who heads up the Coyote Clay Target League in Williston, as she managed to have Brian Burrows spend some valuable time here at the local range with league members earlier this summer.
Burrows is married to Kelsey Beauchman, who is the daughter of Kristi and Paul Beauchman of Williston, and granddaughter of Ann and the late Don Arnson, also of Williston.
Burrows teamed with Maddy Bernau to earn the bronze in a shoot-off in the mixed team trap event in Tokyo.
Spain won the gold medal by defeating a team from the small country of San Marino by a score of 41-40.
Burrows graduated from high school in Fallbrook, California and spent a lot of his youth on the beaches of Southern California.
Now he is considered to be one of the best trap shooters in the country.
Williston can now lay claim to two Olympic medal winners from the Tokyo Games.
We say job well done!
VIKINGS OPEN
We told you last time around the Minnesota Vikings were due to open National Football League training camp in Eagan, Minnesota.
Well, they certainly did that, but now they are have trouble with quarterbacks who refused to get their COVID-19 shots.
Thus three of four, including starter Kirk Cousins have to sit out and wait it out until they are cleared.
This isn’t making head coach Mike Zimmer very happy.
This will be the 61st training camp, and only the fourth at the new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, after numerous years in Mankato.
DAYS AT CAMP
While we haven’t had an opportunity to check out the new digs, we sure have plenty of memories of days gone by in Mankato.
This scribe spent many days in that camp mingling with the players and coaches.
That included sitting in the lounge with Warren Moon and standing in the chow line with Carl Eller and the Allen Page along side.
Henry Thomas also proved to be a favorite.
Bud Grant was in command back then and things were a bit different.
We even stayed in the same dormitory as the team, Gage Hall, no longer standing.
The players had very little comforts, much like the press.
It was a college dorm and that was limited in comfort.
The thrill of being on hand and being involved with an NFL team provided plenty of excitement.
We had the privilege of covering the Vikes at the old Metropolitan Stadium for seven seasons, spending time in the press box and in the locker room after each game.
Yes, those were the days.
BRENT WAITING
Speaking of the NFL, we can tell you Williston’s connection is former Coyote Brent Qvale.
After playing six seasons with the New York Jets and last season with the Houston Texans, he is still seeking a place to perform as an offensive lineman.
According to our last report Bent tells us he and his agent have been talking with 10 plus teams now, as “they are wanting to see some of their younger players in training camp first.”
Brent notes, “every day of training camp is like a week’s time to NFL personnel guys.”
He added, “whenever I do get the call, I will be on the plane that afternoon and practicing the next day so it’s gonna happen quick.”
We send out Best Wishes to Brent as he pursues continued NFL play.
Once we hear you will be the first to know.
BRIAN TO JAPAN
Meanwhile we can tell you older brother Brian Qvale will take his talent back to the hardcourts of Japan for his third consecutive professional basketball season.
This time around he will be playing for the Nagoya Fighting Eagles, now in his 11th season playing professional hoops.
It all began in Aliaga, Turkey, with a number of stops along the way, including Russia.
Last season, due to COVID-19 Brian was unable to have his family with him in Japan.
He is hoping that will change once the new season tips off.
We’ll attempt to keep you updated on his play.
TWINS DO FLOP
Well folks, the fire sale for the Minnesota Twins got rid of a couple quality players.
Pitcher Jose Berrios was sent off to Toronto while earlier designated hitter Nelson Cruz packed his bags for Tampa Bay.
We knew it had to happen sooner or later as a team that was touted as a pre-season contender turned out to be a pretender.
With the Twins pretty much out of contention for post-season the only thing to do is make some trades.
Time will tell as heads swirl and fans begin to look forward to next season as football takes center stage.
XWA AIR SHOW
We have learned the good folks out at XWA are planning to host an air show.
This will be the first attempt at the Williston Basin International Airport.
We wish the organizers good luck as the new setting should provide for a good show.
It has been a while since a show has been held in Williston as the old setting just wasn’t a good set up.
Mark down 10 a.m. on September 11 as the date to set aside for this outing.
