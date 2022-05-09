The Kansas City Rumble drumline was the special guest at this year’s Band Day, and after the parade the group spent the weekend in Williston taking in sights.
One of the highlights of the parade was the Rumble, the drumline for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team entertained during and after the parade, holding performances in Harmon Park and hosting a drum session for visiting bands. Afterwards, the group spent the weekend checking out what the area has to offer, including a trip to the Badlands. Monday was the group’s last day in Williston, and they spent the morning touring different facilities, including Bethel Lutheran Home and the Williston ARC.
The Rumble also stopped by the Heritage Senior Center in Downtown Williston, where they performed several sets for the assembled seniors. Director David Richter said he was contacted by Mayor Howard Klug asking if the Rumble could stop by for a visit, and he immediately jumped at the chance. The drum line put on a lively show for the seniors, before joining them for lunch and chatting about Band Day, their performance and everything in between.
“It’s kind of cool that they took the time to sit down and have lunch with the seniors,” Richter said. “They spent about half an hour here having lunch and visiting with the seniors and talking about all kinds of different things.”
After lunch, the Rumble packed up and were off to their next tour before finally heading off to the airport to return home. The group said they had a great time in Williston and were thankful to have been a part of Band Day’s celebrations.
“We’ve had an amazing time,” said Matt Arnet with the Rumble. “The community has been fantastic. Super welcoming and generous, everybody has really enjoyed having us here and we’ve had a blast. It’s been really cool and I’m glad we were able to make it up.”