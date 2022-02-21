Lewis and Clark Elementary Principal Meredith Johnson has been named as North Dakota's 2022 National Distinguished Principal of the Year.
Each year, the NDP program recognizes principals from across the nation, honoring those that set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character, amd climate for students, families and staff. Johnson was presented the award earlier in February, but started off by earning the regional award after being nominated by fellow principal Jeremy Mehlhoff. Johnson said after winning the regional award, she was then nominated for the state award.
"I'm still a little overwhelmed and humbled," Johnson said. "This is something I enjoy doing everyday and it just comes natural. I can brag about my school and all the accomplishments that we have, but being on the receiving end of those compliments. I was just very happy to be nominated. I never expected it to be me."
Letters supporting Johnson talk about the commitment she shows for her staff, students and their families; a level of commitment that goes beyond just being a principal.
"This principal does not just tell the school’s staff to build relationships, this principal models it." A letter nominating Johnson read. "This principal always refers to all the students as 'our kids', which is exactly how this principal expects the staff to embrace each child. This principal is passionate about assisting kids and their families in getting the tools they need to be successful. This principal is always willing to go pick up kids that need a ride to or from school, to deliver a chromebook to someone that forgot it at school, or who is at home sick. With parent permission, this principal has even brought in a hairstylist to the school to give a few haircuts to kids that were not able to afford one. This principal has visited students in the ER and once rushed to comfort a family who lost their home in a fire. You can often find this principal visiting in person, or on the phone, with parents on how the school can assist them in finding resources for a struggling child or just to give kudos for a job well done. In fact, this principal works so closely with parents that they will still call this principal for advice once their child moves on to a new school."
Johnson said those relationships are the cornerstone of the school, and the reason why she stays so involved with her students each and every day. Not one to stand idly by, Johnson is always just as involved as the teachers and staff, taking part in school activities and programs right alongside them.
"It might sound cliche, but I wouldn't expect them to do something that I wouldn't do, and I love to have fun." Johnson said. "I have an amazing staff, they're so awesome. I love my staff, I love my school and love my kids. It's important for them to know that they are loved and a part of something."
The National Distinguished Principal Award is the highest honor a principal can receive, and Johnson will be joining her fellow award-winners at a black-tie gala in Washington, D.C. later this year.