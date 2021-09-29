Through the annual Tyler Jangula Memorial Golf Tournament the memory of this former Williston Coyote football player lives on.
The most recent event was held back on September 3 at the Village Green Golf Course in Moorhead, Minnesota to honor the life of this former North Dakota State University (NDSU) student/athlete.
This is the seventh time family and friends opted for a tournament of this nature to pay honor to Tyler, who passed in 2009 at an early age due to medical complications.
Randi Jangula tells us, “before this year’s tournament Tyler’s endowment at NDSU is at $126,800.”
She went on to say, “the current recipient of his endowment is Hunter Luebke No. 44, a fullback.”
Luebke is a starting fullback for the 2021 Bison, filling the position Tyler once held.
This event continues to grow and each year the support has proven to be fantastic, as friends and former teammates gather to remember the late Williston Coyote.
“We are very blessed to have so many of his teammates and friends that continue to support this tournament. Every year we seem to get more of the younger NDSU football former players that join us,” said Randi.
Prior to the event Fargo Forum columnist Jeff Kolpack penned a column calling attention to the event.
He noted it was appropriate that one day before the tourney the Bison unveiled a throwback jersey from 1965, in reference to the days of rough and tumble football in the “dirt, mud and worn grass.”
Kolpack noted that Tyler, although a few decades too late, would have fit in perfectly in that time period.
CREDITS FAMILY
Kolpack also pointed out that golf events have a tendency to fade out, but that’s not the case for this one, thanks to the effort and dedication of the Jangula family.
Planning for such an event begins the first of each year, seeking sponsorships, many which come from the Williston area.
Those funds in turn are earmarked for Bison athletics and the scholarship funds.
The one-day tourney is a perfect time for “Jangs Gang” to gather and recall a good young man and pay him honor in a fun manner.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to the Jangula family and everyone who supports this effort.
BISON VS. HAWKS
Saturday, Oct. 2, will be a big date to set aside to view perhaps the biggest college football game in the state of North Dakota.
At 2 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks the clash between the host University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the visiting Bison from North Dakota State University will be staged.
NDSU comes in at 3-0 after beating Towson 35-7, while UND stands at 2-1 after topping Drake 38-0.
The only blemish on the Fighting Hawks chart came in week two falling to Utah State 48-24.
According to the television schedule it looks like fans will be able to view the action thanks to the Midco Sports Network.
This is the conference opener for both teams and from here on out things don’t get any easier.
Buckle up and hang on for the ride.
BISON AT HELM
It is fun on a Sunday afternoon, or whenever, to tune in a National Football League contest and watch former college athletes that have direct North Dakota connections.
Sunday night, in the game between San Francisco and Green Bay highlighted the play of former Bison signal caller Trey Lance.
Lance, who spent a short but impressive career at NDSU, was taken as the top pick of the 49ers.
On Sunday he was called in on a goal line situation a couple of times and on the first attempt he ran for a touchdown.
The second failed, but a penalty flag came out to save the play.
It appeared the 49ers were going to help defeat the Packers until a late field goal turned the game into a 30-28 win for Green Bay.
However, the future looks very bright for this Bison standout and we’ll keep an eye on him as he progresses.
We can also tell you Trey’s younger brother Bryce enrolled at NDSU this fall and is listed as a receiver on this year’s roster, giving the family double duty.
MORE BISON QB
Meanwhile, former Bison and Bismarck standout Carson Wentz continues to struggle at quarterback in the NFL.
You might recall Wentz was the No. 2 pick in the NFL as a quarterback after leading the Bison to national titles.
Wentz spent his early years in Philadelphia, only to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
In play on Sunday he had trouble making necessary throws in a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Colts at 0-3 on the season.
STICK IS BACKUP
You can also keep on eye on the fortunes of another NDSU quarterback as
Easton Stick is serving as the backup for the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL.
The Chargers pulled off a big 30-24 win on Sunday, improving to 2-1, stopping Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in impressive fashion.
Hey, even though former Coyote Brent Qvale is out of action for 2021, you still have plenty of players to keep an eye.
If you happen to be a Minnesota Vikings fan, there is even a sliver of hope in that direction.
VIKES IMPRESSIVE
Next up for the Minnesota Vikings is a visit from the Cleveland Browns and former Coyote Brad Melland.
You see, Brad is in his ninth season as the head equipment manager for the Browns.
While Brad won’t be on the field, he is on the sidelines making sure all of the equipment is in working order.
We recall in earlier action against the Browns at the Metrodome we had the privilege of walking the sideline as we did a column on Brad’s career.
It was there we had an opportunity, thanks to Brad, being able to shake the hand of the legendary Jim Brown.
We can attest to one strong grip.
The Browns come in this weekend at 2-1 after a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Vikings are flying high after a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 1-2.
As you can see, there’s plenty of NFL connections if you look far enough.
LEGENDS BANQUET
Thursday, Sept. 30 has been reserved for the annual Coyote Legends Banquet.
This year the Class of 2020 and 2021 will be combined, thanks to COVID-19.
The event will be held at the Old Armory, formerly known as the Canteen to a lot of Coyote fans.
Plans called for the inductees to also be featured in the Homecoming parade and introduced prior to the football.
The Williston Coyote Foundation and Coyote boosters oversee the program.
The Homecoming clash will feature the Coyotes hosting Bismarck St. Mary’s at Legends Field.
We say congrats to all of the Legends and best wishes to the Coyotes.
NORRIS EVENT
While the official ending date for the Great Cycle Challenge is Thursday (September 30), you can still get in helping Dr. Kyle Norris as he seeks donations for his very worthy bicycle charitable cause.
Norris, associate professor of music at Williston State College is heavily involved in this fund-raising effort.
A recent article was published in the Herald highlighting his program.
Should you like to donate you can reach him at (701) 774-4572 or email him at kyle.norris@willistonstate.edu.
Your support is greatly appreciated.
THANKS JAMIE
We must seize this opportunity to send out Scope Salute to Williston Herald editor Jamie Kelly, who is moving on.
With his final day being Friday, Oct. 1, we just want to say thanks and best wishes as he and his wife, after five years on the desk here in Williston, will be moving back east to be closer to family.
We can tell you it has truly been a pleasure working with Jamie, as having worked for this publication for nearly 40 years, we have been through a number of editors.
Working with us from afar can be difficult, however, Jamie has been calm throughout and we can only wish him well.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.