Williston’s first library is reaching a milestone this month, celebrating its 110th anniversary.
In 1909, 80 women met in Williston to organize the Women’s Civic League, with the goal in mind to open a library for the city. The group petitioned Arthur Curtiss James for funds to build the library. James agreed to fund the project as a memorial to his father, D. Willis James, of whom Williston is named for.
On Feb. 27, 1911 the James Memorial Library was opened with a banquet and grand ball. The James underwent many changes over the next few years, as new additions were built on to the facility to accommodate the city’s growing population.
“I remember when they added on to it, I was in Eloise Halvorson’s kindergarten and we took a field trip and saw the new addition,” Chuck Wilder told the Williston Herald. “I remember taking that field trip and being just amazed at that building. I was only five, but it was quite the trip.”
Wilder, owner of Books on Broadway, was one of the James Memorial Preservation Society’s founding members who worked diligently to save the building in the early 90s. The library was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, and continued to serve as the city’s only library until 1983, when it was replaced by the Williston Community Library.
“I remember growing up three blocks north of the James Memorial Library,” Williston Mayor Howard Klug shared. “In the mid sixties the children’s books were in the lower level and the more advanced material was on the main level. Through the years it was the place to go to check out your first book and then evolved into a research center for the Junior High students across the street. The James was the pride of the town with its stately presence and the knowledge that it held.”
The facility sat essentially unused until the early 90s, when the City began discussing potentially demolishing the building. In 1993, Wilder and group of a dozen or so concerned citizens formed the James Memorial Preservation Society, with the intent to save the historic building and develop it into a center for the visual arts.
“Williston doesn’t have a lot of historic buildings, so we were hoping to preserve the building and find a use for it,” Wilder said. “The Old Armory was already used a performing arts center, so some of us thought that a visual arts center would be a good use.”
The group was successful in raising the funds necessary to save the facility, in part thanks to a donation from the North Dakota State Historical Society. in 1996, the James became part of the North Dakota Art Gallery Association, hosting traveling exhibits from artists across the state. Additionally, the building’s basement was remodeled and was used to teach art classes to youth and adults alike.
Klug said the James became a true community showcase after the preservation society took over stewardship, transforming the facility into a place where artisans could show off their talents, as well as serving as a rental venue for various events and occasions.
“The arts, quilting groups, musicians, woodworkers, live stage, weddings, Miss North Dakota Pageant and numerous others used the James to showcase the best that made up Williston. The librarians and later the volunteers took pride in the facility, and it is because of those individuals that the James has held a special place in the development of Williston for 110 years and is positioned to serve Williston well into the future.”
Rebranded as the James Memorial Art Center, it has continued to serve as Williston’s only visual arts center in the decades sine it was saved, showcasing hundreds of artists from Williston and the surrounding areas. The Board of Directors consists of volunteers, many of whom took art classes at the James when they were younger, and continue to foster the growth of arts in the community. Due to the pandemic, 2020 was a rougher year for the James, as in-person events and art classes were essentially eliminated for the entire year.
Donations from community organizations and individuals have kept the facility running, and board members say that as COVID numbers continue to fall in the area and restrictions are lifted, the return to in-person art classes is just around the corner. Tucked away behind the former Junior High next to St. Joe’s, some residents may not even be aware the building exists, or what its function is.
“I urge people that’ve never been there to go and take a look,” Wilder said. “I still meet people that don’t know there’s a visual arts center here, and so I tell them to go over and see it. It’s a really neat building and a great facility. It’s a great part of Williston.”
To learn more about the James Memorial Art Center, visit www.thejamesmemorial.org or stop by 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.