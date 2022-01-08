Area students have been recognized for their artistic talent, with some earning the honor of having their work hang at the state’s capitol.
Each spring, teachers of K-12 in North Dakota select student art work to enter in the North Dakota Juried Student Art Show. The annual show is is juried at the Taube Museum of Art in Minot, with artist and retired Executive Director of the Taube Nancy Walter and Acting Director of the Cando Arts Council Kathy Benson serving as jurors. This year, 508 pieces of art were entered, with 65 coming from local students. Jurors selected three pieces for the Governor’s Award, four for the State of the Arts Award, four for the Northern visions Award, five for the Congressional Art Award, four for the Taube Museum of Art Award, 9 for the People’s Choice Award, and three for the Spotlight Award. In addition, 84 pieces were chosen for the Travel Award and became part of the traveling exhibit for the year.
The chosen pieces have toured the state over the last year, but have stopped at the James Memorial Art Center for the month of January. Of the pieces chosen, nine award winners came from Williston schools.
ASB Innovation Academy seventh Grader Zuri Kehr received the Governor’s Award for the piece “A Beautiful Sight.” Kehr’s piece hung in Gov. Doug Burgum’s office throughout the year. Kayle Floyd, an Innovation Academy 6th Grader, received the Congressional Art Award for the acrylic work “Night Skies of ND.” Floyd’s piece hung in the North Dakota office of Rep. Kelly Armstrong.
Taube Museum of Art Award•Owen Voigt — “Paint Face” (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy, fifth Grade
Spotlight Award
• Brit Faulkner — “Wild One” (Photography), ASB Innovation Academy, seventh Grade
• Madelynn Greco — “A Golden Splash” (Photography), ASB Innovation Academy, sixth grade
Traveling Award• Caitlyne Fischer — “Sunset Mountain” (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy, fifth grade
• Kat Canerdy-Kalmik — “Illuminated Hand” (Photography), ASB Innovation Academ, sixth Grade
•Emy Canerdy-Kalmik — “Breaking Out” (Acrylic), ASB Innovation Academy fifth Grade
•Daniel Crosby — “Color Corn” (Colored Pencil), Williston Trinity Christian School second Grade
All 65 pieces can be viewed on the Taube Museum of Art Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TaubeMuseumofArt
The James Memorial Art Center is hosting an artist’s reception for the exhibit on January 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The show will be on exhibit for the remainder of January during normal gallery hours. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9am to 2pm and Friday 1 pm to 5 pm. September through April, the gallery is open on Sundays from 1 to 5 PM.