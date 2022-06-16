The James Memorial Art Center is hosting Out Loud Outdoors from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Calling all stage performers!! Bring your musical instruments, poems, magic tricks, songs, stories, jokes or any other talent you would like to share with a welcoming crowd!
In addition to the Open Mic entertainment, Street Eats and PD’s Smoke Shack will be here to satisfy all your cravings! Whether performing or simply enjoying the outdoor atmosphere, we welcome you to attend our open mic night! Bring your family and some lawn chairs, or spread out a blanket, and come enjoy some great entertainment and great food! There will also be a sidewalk chalk art contest for the kids. Two age categories: 3-7 and 8-12. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.
Please call our office at (701) 774-3601 for more info or check out our website EVENT page at www.thejamesmemorial.org for details!
JAMES MEMORIAL ART CENTER
The JMAC is a non-profit art center operated by the James Memorial Preservation Society in the historic original Williston Library building, which opened in February of 1911. The James Memorial Preservation Society in leasing the building from the city, assumed full financial responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the building and for exhibitions and activities held in it. Our mission is to share art and culture with the community of Williston, North Dakota while preserving the historic building known as The James Memorial Art Center.