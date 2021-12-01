The James Memorial Art Center is getting into the Holiday Spirit with two upcoming musical performances.
“An Acoustic Christmas” returns to the James on Friday, Dec 3 beginning at 7 p.m. This is the fourth year for the Christmas concert, which brings together local musicians performing with traditional acoustic instruments like guitar, mandolin and fiddle. The concert will be held in Center Stage at the James.
The concert is organized by Dee James and Jen Urbatsch, who have worked together to create a concert that they hope gives the audience a warm feeling of an old fashioned Christmas in an intimate atmosphere.
Seating is limited, so it is encouraged to come early. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes donated by local businesses.
Performers this year include: Emily Elizabeth, Alina Aminova, Lane Sandstrom, Kalie Rider, Colton George and a special appearance by the Allandance dancers.
On Saturday, Dec 4, the public is invited for a unique and popular musical performance. This year marks the 30th annual Williston TubaChristmas, with local performers playing a selection of Holiday tunes created specifically for the tuba, euphonium and baritone. Chad Askim will be conducting the concert. There is no cost for the concert. The musicians will come together at the James to rehearse on Saturday morning, performing for the public at 1 p.m.
There will be a second TubaChristmas performance in Downtown Williston near American State Bank at 2 p.m.