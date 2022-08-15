Something BIG is happening at the James! The James Memorial Art Center is hosting an ARTini event on Saturday, October 1st, beginning at 7 PM. Come help us kick off #OctoberIsArtsMonth in style!
A fun and funky evening, ARTINI is a creative concoction blending cocktails and cool art performances. For one night only, visit Williston's newest “pop-up” martini bar to try some of the best cocktail creations around! Area bartenders serve up their mixology masterpieces to complement the fantastic, one-of-a-kind live performances by local and area entertainers. Use your Martini Passport to try as many different drinks as you like and vote for your favorite. A Peoples’ Choice Award will be presented to the winning bartender later in the evening.
Come dressed in black or white and mix and mingle with the “cool crowd” and dance to the tracks of Mpire Sounds & Entertainment. Hors d'roeurves and a cash bar will also be available while you enjoy artistic acts throughout the building: MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, MAGIC, AERIAL AND LED DANCERS, BODY PAINTING, LIVE ARTIST PAINTING WITH OIL (Bakken Oil!) & COMEDY!
A silent auction will also be held at the event, and in addition, a professional photographer will be onsite all evening to capture your memories in style.
Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased in advance. JMPS members receive a 10% discount. Members-Only presale begins August 20th. General Public sales begin August 25th. Tickets can be purchased online at thejamesmemorial.org on the Events page.
This is a 21 and over event; a valid photo ID will be required to enter the event.
All proceeds from ticket sales and auction go toward the James Memorial Art Center operating and building expenses.