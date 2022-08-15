Purchase Access

Something BIG is happening at the James! The James Memorial Art Center is hosting an ARTini event on Saturday, October 1st, beginning at 7 PM. Come help us kick off #OctoberIsArtsMonth in style!

A fun and funky evening, ARTINI is a creative concoction blending cocktails and cool art performances. For one night only, visit Williston's newest “pop-up” martini bar to try some of the best cocktail creations around! Area bartenders serve up their mixology masterpieces to complement the fantastic, one-of-a-kind live performances by local and area entertainers. Use your Martini Passport to try as many different drinks as you like and vote for your favorite. A Peoples’ Choice Award will be presented to the winning bartender later in the evening.



