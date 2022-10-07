#OCTOBERISARTSMONTH
During the month of October 2022, arts & culture will take center stage in the Williston area, as our community celebrates National Arts & Humanities Month. Our hope is that our local Arts Month campaign elevates the visibility of arts & culture community-wide by showcasing local and/or national talent, providing opportunities for arts advocacy, supporting cross-sector collaborations, and creating new avenues for arts engagement and cultural enrichment. The call to action during Arts Month is to “Have at least one new cultural experience with family or friends during the month of October.”
Our local Arts Month initiative will coincide with National Arts & Humanities Month, which was established in 1993 and is observed every October throughout the United States. This national program was initiated to encourage Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives, and to begin a lifelong habit of participation. Over the years, it has become the nation’s largest collective annual celebration of the arts.
Our local Arts Month takes the form of a coordinated awareness, advocacy, and community engagement campaign. Working in close collaboration with individual artists, organizations, and community partners, existing cultural offerings are amplified with special programming to create an October calendar that’s rich with amazing local art to see, hear, taste and experience! Our hope is that through participation, local businesses and organizations will gain community/brand awareness, positive community ties, and an increased consumer base that revitalizes and promotes unity in Williston and Williams County.
ART & SEEK!
In celebration of #OctoberIsArtsMonth, the First Annual Williston Art and Seek will be held on Saturday, October 22.
The entire community is invited to join in the fun by creating a piece of art to hide, or by searching for the hidden art. Or both! The event will be managed virtually by the James Memorial Art Center. Details will be provided to participants online on a special Facebook page (James Memorial Art and Seek). Please follow @James Memorial Art & Seek for details and the official countdown.
The artists can post progress pics on social media and tag #willistonartandseek2022 with what they are making prior to October 22nd, so the creations can be shared with all the participants who should also follow #willistonsartandseek2022. On the day of the event, the artists will hide the creations and post clues and tag #willistonartandseek2022, so the searchers can start looking. Clues can be photos of the artwork in situ or verbal clues. We ask that you hide work on public property, outside only. Think public, human access! Please note that this is not to advertise a business, so no coupons or swag, stickers, etc.
Once the clues start being posted, the searchers can start looking! Searchers should be sure to follow #willistonartandseek2022 to see clues. Once a piece of artwork is found, the finder posts a picture of what they found, tagging both the artist and #willistonartandseek2022. The finder gets to keep the artwork! For questions or additional information, email jmps@nemont.net or call the office at 701-774-3601.
OUT LOUD @ THE JAMES!
The James Memorial Art Center is hosting Out Loud Open Mic Night on Friday, October 21st, from 7-9 PM in our Center Stage area. Calling all stage performers!! Bring your musical instruments, poems, magic tricks, songs, stories, jokes or any other talent you would like to share with a welcoming crowd! You don’t need to preregister, just show up!
Whether performing or simply enjoying the live entertainment, we welcome you to attend our open mic night! This event is free and open to the public.
Please call our office at (701) 774-3601 for more info or check out our website EVENT page at www.thejamesmemorial.org for details!
A NIGHT WITH POE
The James Memorial Art Center presents, “A Night of Edgar Allan Poe Readings” on Saturday, October 29th from 8-11 pm. Join us for a night of literary horror and macabre delight! Bring your favorite Poe poem, short story, or choose from our selection. Perform or simply listen and enjoy the works of one of America’s greatest storytellers!
Feel free to come in costume! Best costume wins a free annual membership to the James!
**COSTUMES NOT REQUIRED TO ATTEND**
We will also be sharing the results from the Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota who visited the James overnight this summer. If you missed the live broadcast of the investigation, you won’t want to miss this!
No charge for entry, donations welcome. Halloween treats and refreshments will be served. We hope to see you at this event!
Please call our office at (701) 774-3601 for more info or check out our website EVENT page at www.thejamesmemorial.org for details!
CURRENT EXHIBITS AT THE JAMES:
DPQG QUILT EXHIBIT (GALLERY I)
The biennial Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild Quilt show will open in Williston at The James Memorial Art Center on Monday, October 3rd. The exhibition will be on display through October 28th.
Gallery I will be filled with beautiful works of art in the form of quilts and other handcrafted items by several very talented local quilters. The guild is also offering a beautiful quilt by raffle and will be displayed throughout the month. Raffle tickets are available at the James and are only $1 per ticket! We invite the public to attend an Artist Reception on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 pm. Come chat with local quilters and featured quilter, Carolyn Nenow, while you enjoy some light refreshments.
“SCENES IN THE CEMETERY” (GALLERY II)
Photographer Monica Tininenko-Reuter and local historian Adrienne Stepanek have put together a beautiful exhibit featuring Riverview Cemetery spanning over a century. This show features different photos and materials than the recent display featured at the Williston Community Library.
Riverview Cemetery will be forever the final resting place for thousands of persons, young and old, who are and will be buried in Williston’s cemetery. The site was founded 135 years ago with the death and burial of 13-year-old Gustaf Marelius, who died suddenly from appendicitis while staying with his father at the boarding house of pioneer homesteader Fannie Cates.
Throughout many years and in all seasons, people find the cemetery grounds a place of solitude to walk or drive through on a daily basis.
COMMUNITY JURIED FALL SHOW (GALLERY II)
Talented artists from our community, young and old, have submitted original artwork to be displayed throughout the month. The Autumn theme for this show makes up a great variety of Halloween and other fall-related art.
PUBLIC RECEPTION
Join us for a reception to celebrate three great displays of art in the James this month. Refreshments will be served, and as always, free and open to the public.
Friday, October 14, 7-8:30 PM
James Memorial Art Center