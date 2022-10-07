Arts Month call to action

#OCTOBERISARTSMONTH

During the month of October 2022, arts & culture will take center stage in the Williston area, as our community celebrates National Arts & Humanities Month. Our hope is that our local Arts Month campaign elevates the visibility of arts & culture community-wide by showcasing local and/or national talent, providing opportunities for arts advocacy, supporting cross-sector collaborations, and creating new avenues for arts engagement and cultural enrichment. The call to action during Arts Month is to “Have at least one new cultural experience with family or friends during the month of October.”



