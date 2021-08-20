The James Memorial Art Center is looking to fill Harmon Park with art, vendors and activities for their annual Art Fest community event.
This year’s Art in the Park takes place on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, honoring the 20th anniversary with the theme of American Unity. The day’s events will include food vendors, games, live entertainment throughout the day and more. The annual event serves as the James Memorial’s major fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going towards special projects and operations within the organization.
This year, Art Fest’s featured guest is speed painter Evan Struck. Known as an “Interactive Speed Painter”, each of Struck’s paintings takes only 5 to10 minutes to complete, while incorporating music, blacklights and audience participation. The paintings feature celebrities, athletes and fantasy characters, and are often on huge canvases. Struck will be making multiple picture throughout the day, with one available for purchase during the live auction.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Evan able to be here for Art Fest,” James Memorial VP Deana Novak said. “He is a supremely talented artist, and I think people will get a kick out of watching him work. He’s truly an amazing artist.”
Live music will be provided throughout the day, put together by the Williston Thursday Musical Club, featuring the Drum and Bugle Corps and other local talent. The day also features activities for children as well as other demonstrations by artists, art vendors and food vendors. The James is currently seeking additional vendors, as well as patriotic-themed works for the live auction. Art can be of any size, created in any medium, featuring the American Unity theme. Pieces will be accepted up until the day of the auction.
“The live auction is always one of the highlights of Art Fest,” Novak commented. “We have a lot of talented local artists and crafters, and we always get some really unique items. This year, after coming out of all the difficulties of 2020 and in honor of September 11, we really wanted to push that theme of unity and coming together. So we encourage our artists to use that theme however they want to interpret it.”
Novak said funds from this year’s event will go towards a variety of ongoing projects at the James, including facility repairs and upgrades, and well as future programming and events.
Vendor applications are currently being taken through the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Contact the James Memorial Art Center at 701-774-3601 or visit www.thejamesmemorial.org for information on auction donations.The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 1st Ave West in Williston.