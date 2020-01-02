Last year, the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center delivered a total of 956 babies. At 5:13 p.m. on New Year’s Day, the facility welcomed its first birth of 2020.
Titina Emmanuelle Celine Ndandou entered the world at seven pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 21-inches in length. The baby was delivered by Dr. Fareed Kadum, and the parents, Meslin Ndandou, 33, and Mavie Massini, 32, are natives of the Congo in Africa.
Massini has not been in the United States for very long, having moved to Williston on July 23. Meanwhile, Ndandou works at Sabin Metal West Corporation and has lived in Williston since 2011. With the help of an interpreter, Massini says her delivery, which was done by way of natural birth, went quite smoothly.
“The staff did a perfect job, and they are experts in what they do,” Massini told reporters. “I was very satisfied with the experience.”
The couple also has a son together, a 3-year old named Vann. As for Ndandou, the father of two children states that he enjoys living in Williston, and plans to keep his family in the area for many more years.
“I’ve always wished to be a parent, so having our second child is great news. I want to provide a better education for our children, and this is a quiet town so we really like it here,” Ndandou added.