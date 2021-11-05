Students from American State Bank and Trust Company’s Innovation Academy visited by Cooks On Main for a lesson in history with a delicious twist.
Lauren Stone's Global Arts and Culture class at the Innovation Academy took part in a special Día de los Muertos cooking class on Tuesday with Chef Ally Helde at Cooks on Main, learning not only about the holiday but about some of the traditional fare that goes along with it.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday traditionally celebrated in Mexico, where people pay tribute to their deceased loved ones by having colorful parades, wearing costumes, and throwing parties. The holiday is a way to show love and respect to their family members rather than mourning them. The holiday takes place on Nov 1 and 2 each year.
Students started out learning how to make traditional Pan de Muertos, or Day of the Dead Bread. They kneaded and shaped their dough into round buns, topped with a cross to represent the bones of the deceased, and a small ball on top, to represent a teardrop.
The class then chopped and grated the toppings for their chalupas. Learning how to use knives safely, and what Chef Ally calls the most dangerous tool in the kitchen - a cheese grater.
The class made their chalupa dough and rolled it into discs, while other classmates worked on making beef taco filling. Chef Ally deep fried the chalupas with help from her assistant, and the students were eager to dig in to their culinary creations.
As as a little icing on the top, as they say, Chef Ally surprised the class with another Spanish favorite - churros.
Stone and her students have tackled cuisine from all over the world in her class, learning to cook authentic meals from across the globe including Italy, Russia and Asia.