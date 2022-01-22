The North Dakota League of Cities If I Were Mayor essay contest for 3rd and 7th graders is once again taking submissions.
Each spring, the North Dakota League of Cities sponsors the statewide contest for students in North Dakota schools or home schools. The contest encourages the young writers to think about public service and future community leadership, while asking the questions “Why do you feel the City of Williston is great? What would you improve if you were Mayor?”
Entries submitted by teachers must include the author’s name, school, and teacher’s name. Entries submitted by individual students must include their name, address, and parent’s name and phone number. Essays can be submitted via email to carissa@ndlc.org or mailed to North Dakota League of Cities, 410 E Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2022.
Essay contest winners will be announced in conjunction with City Government Week, April 4-8, 2022, will receive a $150 cash prize, and have their essays featured in the League’s publication, CITYScan. Additionally, Williston entries will be reviewed by Mayor Howard Klug who will select two local student winners to be recognized at a future City Commission meeting.
“The ‘If I were Mayor’ essay contest is my favorite time of the year,” Mayor Klug said. “I learn from students about what they think is important to our community, and I think parents also express what they value though their children. The winning students riding in the Band Day Parade and passing by their families and friends is also a special moment to witness.”
In 2021, nearly 70 essays were submitted for the contest from elementary students throughout the area, with the selections narrowed down to two. The winners were Rickard third grader Audrey Tofte and seventh grader Merry Pust. Along with some special gifts, the two winners were also invited to ride with Klug in the Band Day parade.