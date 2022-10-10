Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the 1985 movie is coming to the Entertainment Inc! stage Oct. 13-18. The show is being dedicated to the late Jack Dyville, a long-time Inc! supporter and friend.
Directed by J.C. LaBar, the show is set in 1954 and references all the well-known board game characters people have come to know and love. LaBar said that the show also has some tongue-and-cheek political references and undertones and he can see some similarities to what the world sees today in politics.
LaBar describes the show as a comedic murder-mystery with whodunnit vibes.
“It’s more or less just fun as you watch the characters as the storyline devolves and you see them all lose their minds,” LaBar said.
LaBar isn’t a stranger to the director’s chair as he has directed other shows in Entertainment Inc!’s past. He describes the Clue audition process as one of the more difficult ones, not due to lack of talent, but because the cast had such a mix of different talents.
“The cast is the strong suit in this play, they are all doing a fantastic job,” LaBar said. “They’ve largely just grown into the characters themselves as we’ve gone through the rehearsal process.”
Another challenge LaBar described was a shorter than usual rehearsal process, but he said his stage manager, Sarah Favorite, really stepped up when he was unavailable.
Another integral part of getting the production stage-ready was the help of B. Michael Quale, who took on a lot of the set design duties.
“I had a pretty big vision with the set and we went back and forth on if it would be possible, he’s taken on a lot of that himself,” LaBar said about Quale.
“The set is amazing,” long-time Inc! member Katie Sinclair, who is also playing Yvette the maid in the show, said. “A lot of people have seen the movie so they kind of know what to expect and we are just doing our very best to live up to high expectations.”
Sinclair describes a “grueling but fun” rehearsal process but continued to point out all the hard work of her castmates and crew. One of her personal favorite parts of being in this show is also one of the hardest parts — the British accent.
“Everybody has just been amazing. We have some newcomers and it’s just great to see new and old faces,” Sinclair said.
One of the newcomers Sinclair is referencing is Thad Case who is cast in the role of the butler, Wadsworth. Case is new to the Entertainment Inc! organization but not new to theater, as he has been acting through school productions and Youth Education on Stage.
“It’s definitely the most lines I’ve ever had, but we’re getting through it,” Case said. “I just love the high-drama of this show and I think it’s just a fun show to do this time of year.”
Aside from the number of lines he has to memorize, another challenge Case has ran into are the “British niceties.”
Case describes the production as having an old haunted manor feeling to it which excites him because Halloween is his favorite holiday.
“Wadsworth is such a whodunnit character. He’s loyal to the house and mysterious,” Case explained. “I just love all the mystery of the entire cast. He has this attitude to him, but you have to notice it because it’s under this veneer of British polite society.”
Both Case and Sinclair were tight-lipped about the plot of the show, neither being able to share their favorite moment of the play because they feared it would give too much away.
Something Case was able to share though was the immense love for theater he has.
“Theater has just always been a place that I’ve felt the most comfortable,” Case said. It’s always been a place to go to feel validated and feel talented, and it’s always nice to feel that way sometimes. I think theater is something anyone can do if they set their mind to it. I am just really glad that I live in a city where it’s of public access, anyone can come try out.”
Entertainment Inc! is still seeking volunteers to be ushers, box office attendants, concession stand workers, and more. To sign up for a night (and see the show at no cost the night you volunteer) sign up via the link shared on their Facebook page or call 701-577-3179.
Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.