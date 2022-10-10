Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the 1985 movie is coming to the Entertainment Inc! stage Oct. 13-18. The show is being dedicated to the late Jack Dyville, a long-time Inc! supporter and friend.

Directed by J.C. LaBar, the show is set in 1954 and references all the well-known board game characters people have come to know and love. LaBar said that the show also has some tongue-and-cheek political references and undertones and he can see some similarities to what the world sees today in politics.



