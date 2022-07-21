Food bank needs have outstripped supply in Williston, and that is prompting community food drives efforts to try and help ease the crisis. The Williston Herald is joining forces with the Salvation Army in one of these efforts, aimed at helping eliminate food insecurity for individuals.
Last month, Captain Joseph Irvine told the Williston Herald inflation is having an impact on the food bank. Since then, however, Irvine has seen a 30 to 40% rise in the numbers being served by the Williston-area food pantry.
“The elevated increase has gone from 150 to 160 families receiving food pantry boxes to around 220 now receiving assistance,” he said. “Food banks are feeling the pressure of new demands and food bank workers predict a rough summer keeping ahead of demand.”
Irvine is very thankful for the support of the community. He stated how good it is to receive the continued support but added, “Right now the need is greater than the supply.”
Non-perishable and unexpired food items are desperately needed. Specifically cereals, granola bars, rice pasta, beans, jelly and peanut butter.
“Peanut butter is a big help since it has protein,” Irvine said. “The support we currently receive does not match the increased need.Food pantry boxes are filled once a month with enough food for, ideally, a couple of weeks of meals for those in need.”
Local food pantries each have their own budget. The fiscal year for the Williston Salvation Army, runs from October to September. The budget for food is at $1,000 per month. Most of the food purchases are bought pound for pound through the Great Plains Food Bank, but they often do have to reach out to local grocery stores to purchase items that Great Plains Food Bank cannot supply.
“We were not expecting to see this increase,” Irvine said. “We have also seen an increase in services for the daily bread shelf need. Inflation has hit in several different areas. Our focus right now is on our food shortage.”
Food banks have been surprised by the surge of demand due to the impact of inflation. At the same time, when food costs more, donations drop, and even cash donations do not go as far for charities to buy food for those in need, according to Captain Irvine.
Two Ways to Donate
Curbside Drop-Off 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through November at the Williston Herald.