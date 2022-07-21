Purchase Access

Food bank needs have outstripped supply in Williston, and that is prompting community food drives efforts to try and help ease the crisis. The Williston Herald is joining forces with the Salvation Army in one of these efforts, aimed at helping eliminate food insecurity for individuals.

Last month, Captain Joseph Irvine told the Williston Herald inflation is having an impact on the food bank. Since then, however, Irvine has seen a 30 to 40% rise in the numbers being served by the Williston-area food pantry.



