The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported a 95 percent increase in boardings over 2020.
The state’s eight commercial service airports posted 83,429 airline passenger boardings during November. This amounts to a 12.5% decrease from the November 2019 pre-pandemic airline boarding counts. The NDAC said additional travel demand seen during the Thanksgiving weekend was reminiscent of pre-pandemic levels in North Dakota and throughout the rest of the country. The mild winter weather has also helped to ensure that airline flights have been able to proceed with minimal disruptions.
In Williston, November was another. successful month at Williston Basin International Airport, with huge growth in boardings over the previous year.
”November was a bustling month at XWA,” reported Airport Director Anthony Dudas. “Sun Country’s ridership doubled compared to September, while Delta and United passenger traffic sustained their strong performance from this fall. We saw 184 percent growth in passengers compared to November last year, although we were still down 19 percent from 2019. Holiday travel was as busy as ever as we saw our flights and parking areas fill up.”
Dudas said he expects December to have similar passenger levels as August, based on how many flights will be available. Additionally, he said seats have been filling fast for Christmas and New Years travel.
All of the commercial service airports throughout North Dakota have shown an incredible recovery in passenger demand throughout 2021 and some have even eclipsed pre-pandemic demand. The Jamestown and Devils Lake airports have both experienced a full recovery and North Dakota’s largest commercial service airport in Fargo’s Hector International airport just set its best November on record with 37,911 passenger enplanements.
“It’s wonderful to once again see certain airports experience pre-pandemic levels of passengers as the traveling public continues to look to aviation as a safe and comfortable way to bring friends and family together.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “This year, our airports and airlines are working particularly hard to accommodate passengers during this busy holiday travel season. We hope to end the year on a high note that provides for positive travel experiences and a continuation of the recovery in passenger demand.”