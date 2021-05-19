The Williston Herald has requested an opinion from the North Dakota Attorney General’s office on whether the Williston Parks and Recreation District Board violated open meeting law.
The parks district board blamed a miscommunication for a proposed executive session on Tuesday, May 18, but they gave same reason two weeks earlier for an executive session that took place.
On the agenda for the Tuesday meeting, one item was: “Consider a Motion to Move into Executive Session to Discuss WPRD Future Funding in Accordance with NDCC 44-04-19.1(9).”
When asked by the Williston Herald about the legal justification for closing the meeting, Malcolm Pippin, the attorney for the board, said the agenda item had been put on in error.
Under state law, there are a limited number of reasons a board can meet behind closed doors, including contract negotiations, litigation and consulting with an attorney about things that would hurt a board’s financial position.
“The listing of the topic for the potential executive session tonight was in error,” Pippin wrote in email. “If an Executive Session is called tonight it will not pertain to future funding matters.”
The board removed the item from its agenda Tuesday evening and did not hold an executive session.
On April 27, however, the board did hold such a session. The rationale given on the special meeting agenda was "WPRD Long Term Funding.” No supporting citation was offered to explain the legality of the session.
The Williston Herald sent a request to the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office asking for an opinion on whether the April 27 executive session was legal.
The attorney general’s office lists between 120 and 180 days as an average timeline for when an opinion would be finished.
“The opinion is issued to the public entity with a copy to the requester,” the site explains. “If the Attorney General finds a violation, the entity has seven days to take the required corrective action.”
In that executive session, the board decided to reach out to the Williston City Commission about calling a special election to add a 1-cent sales tax for park district operations.
The city can call the election under its Home Rule charter.
Sales tax revenue drops, as well as a 10-week closure forced by COVID-19, hurt the district, Krueger explained.
“The funding for the park district has drastically changed because we’re only funded by sales tax,” Krueger told the Williston Herald.
The city has not made any move on the matter and it was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
One issue of funding that was addressed Tuesday was the departure of two more employees. When asked what the plan for filling those positions was, Krueger said there wasn’t one.
“The way our funding is now, we’ve not replaced the last 13 employees who have left,” he said.