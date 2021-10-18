Helping the community, one drop at a time By Rachel Venture Special to the Herald Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Ryan Sanford, right, donates at the Ryan Motors blood drive, with the help of Lori Wood. Rachel Venture Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Motors in Williston teamed up with Vitalant to host a community blood drive on Oct 15.Employees joined community members in donating to the cause.”I’m just happy to see people coming out to support the community, God bless them.” Ryan employee Ryan Sanford said.“It’s great to see people coming in and it’s great to see the staff here giving red blood cells, because cancer doesn’t take a vacation.” Added Lori Wood, Phlebotomist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Sanford Work Medicine Community Ryan Motors Employee Vacation Blood Lori Wood Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit