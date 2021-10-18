Ryan blood drive

Ryan Sanford, right, donates at the Ryan Motors blood drive, with the help of Lori Wood.

 Rachel Venture

Ryan Motors in Williston teamed up with Vitalant to host a community blood drive on Oct 15.

Employees joined community members in donating to the cause.

”I’m just happy to see people coming out to support the community, God bless them.” Ryan employee Ryan Sanford said.

“It’s great to see people coming in and it’s great to see the staff here giving red blood cells, because cancer doesn’t take a vacation.” Added Lori Wood, Phlebotomist.

