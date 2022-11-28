Christmas Tree Lighting

Community Christmas Tree donated by Williston resident Brady Vickers

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

At the corner of 26th Street East and Second Ave West, the community of Williston gathered for the lighting of the Community Christmas tree on Monday evening.

"It's an annual tradition," Williston City Administrator David Tuan said after helping to dedicate and turn on the lights for the tree.



