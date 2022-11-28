At the corner of 26th Street East and Second Ave West, the community of Williston gathered for the lighting of the Community Christmas tree on Monday evening.
"It's an annual tradition," Williston City Administrator David Tuan said after helping to dedicate and turn on the lights for the tree.
Donated by Williston resident Brady Vickers, the approximately 60-foot tree stood tall against the wind. Due to the high winds, the planned bonfire and fireworks were cancelled just before the event, but guests were still able to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and cookies.
"When we started this a few years ago, brought it back, I thought this was going to be one of the favorite times of the year for me, and it is," Mayor Howard Klug said. "Look at the people that came out even as cold as it was. If the wind wouldn't have been blowing, we would have had the fireworks, we would have had the bonfire. But overall, you know it is a celebration to start the season, but in my mind it's what we've done in the City of Williston throughout the year."
The Third Annual Community Christmas Tree Ornament contest is now open until Dec. 9 for all ages to hang their homemade ornament on the Christmas tree. Submit a picture of you hanging your ornament on the tree via Facebook Messenger to the City of Williston (@cityofwilliston) or the Williston Community Library (@willistoncommunitylibrary) or email communications@ci.williston.nd.us with your name, age and the name of your ornament to enter the contest for a chance to win prize packs.