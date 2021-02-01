With Valentine's Day and the Daytona 500 only days away, there has to be some early thoughts of spring in the air.
With the turn of the calendar, these events fall on a Sunday this year, making for some fast laps to be run on Feb. 14.
Hey, another great sign of improving weather around this part of the country is the 68th annual Hard Spring Wheat Show.
This event is set for Feb. 10 at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC).
Over the years this has been a grand event, always providing a great place to gather.
This year will be a might different, due to that pesky COVID-19.
Following a HYBRID format, the event will be featured online and in person.
Yes, we realize there's no need to rush things, but we can tell you Daylight Saving Time is set for March 14, and you will have that to deal with until the first Sunday in November.
That means springing ahead, while waiting some eight months to get that hour of sleep back.
Oh well, it seems to work despite annual calls for DST to be abolished.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
It only shows if you have a quality quarterback in the National Football League a team can be a contender.
Baker Mayfield seems to be a perfect fit as the Browns were involved in NFL playoff action, with the fans in Cleveland clamoring for more to come.
No doubt former Coyote Brad Melland is proud of his Browns, serving in the role as head equipment manager for a long spell.
We will try to hook up with Melland to get his thoughts on the season and his career.
We last covered Melland when his Browns were at the old Metrodome.
In that one we spent the entire game on the Browns sideline, only to watch the Browns depart with a win over the Vikings.
Earlier there was a lot of chatter about the status of North Dakota State University stand out quarterback Carson Wentz, as he ran into some problems and lost his starting role with the Philadelphia Eagles.
We will just have to wait and see what shakes out as the head coach Doug Pederson got the axe.
BIG NFL TRADE
Dealing quarterbacks seemed to be the thing to do as the Detroit Lions just set Matthew Stafford free and traded him, along with Detroit receiving a good part of the Los Angeles Rams franchise in exchange for former No. 1 pick Jared Goff.
When we say franchise, this includes two first-round picks from the Rams, along with a third-round pick, to go along with Goff.
Ouch!
Goff, you might recall, edged out Wentz as the top pick in the same draft.
Stafford will now have a chance to prove himself away from the Lions.
MORE TO COME
There's still more to come as Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans wants out of his surroundings.
That just happens to be the team that former Coyote Brent Qvale played for this past season.
Qvale, a free agent, will also have a decision to make in regards to his future.
Watson is a hot sought after signal caller and will add to the mix.
Hey, who said football is almost over.
No doubt some Minnesota Vikings fans would like to see a trade with Kirk Cousins going to Houston for Watson.
SUPER SUNDAY
With Super Sunday drawing near it's always fun to pick the winning team.
For more than 25 years we ran the Beat the Scope feature and it truly lived up to its name.
That being said, we might as well go out on the limb once again.
The game on Sunday should be a dandy with the young and old quarterbacks.
We will lean on old-age this time out and look for Tom Brady to have a senior moment for his Tampa Bay Bucs.
That will result in a 27-17 win over the younger Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes no doubt wants to repeat as champions, but this time around the Bucs defense will close the door.
OVER THE YEARS
In previous Scope columns we have had the pleasure to report on the performance of Nathan MacMaster in uniform as the drum major for The Ohio State University Marching Band.
It wasn't uncommon for him to perform in front of crowds swelling to more than 100,000 in the stands.
Turning the years ahead we can now report MacMaster will be soon wearing a new uniform.
That comes to be as he recently took part in an online White Coat ceremony for the Class of 2024 Tulane University School of Medicine located in New Orleans.
Family and friends were able to take part in the ceremony online.
After performing as the leader of the The Best Dam Band in the Land, MacMaster now turns his attention to the field of medicine.
We send out a Scope Salute as he changes direction.
IDA BIRTHDAY
Hey, if you're going to celebrate an 80th birthday, you might as well do it up right.
That proved to be the case in Williston for Ida Kirchmeier, thanks to her children.
The celebration began on her birthday Monday and who knows how long it will last?
An effort to secure 80 Cards for Ida's 80th, proved to be lots of fun, as cards flowed in.
GOOD FORTUNE
We've had the good fortune of being associated with the Kirchmeier family for a long time.
It has been a fun run, covering some 25 years together, as we believe it was Derek who came to work for us first at the Herald sports desk.
He was to be followed by Melanie, Angela and finally Chris.
Each family member brought something different with them as Derek had an athletic background as a cross country runner, with Melanie providing a softball column and Angela covered the auto racing scene.
Chris came along and worked full-time and was a big help, grooming him to eventually run the ship for a spell.
We thank Ida, along with their late father Ken, for providing the opportunity to rub elbows with their children.
By the way, we say Happy 80th to Ida, a lady with many talents.
We say, keep those cards coming if you haven't had a chance to express your thoughts.
