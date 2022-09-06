Guns n Hoses

A firefighter turns a hose on a police officer during the 52nd Annual Guns n' Hoses softball game, which pits the Williston Police Department and Williston Fire Department against each other.

 Rachel Venture • Special to the Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston Police Association is excited to announce their annual Guns n' Hoses event that will take place on September 10. Local police officers and firefighters will partake in a softball game along with other activities, a community tradition that has taken place since 1969, marking this year 53.

“This is an event for the community to come together and have a family oriented day of fun,” President of the Williston Police Association Amanda Prentice said. “It is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the police and fire departments and for them to enjoy a friendly, competitive softball game.”



Tags

Load comments