The Williston Police Association is excited to announce their annual Guns n' Hoses event that will take place on September 10. Local police officers and firefighters will partake in a softball game along with other activities, a community tradition that has taken place since 1969, marking this year 53.
“This is an event for the community to come together and have a family oriented day of fun,” President of the Williston Police Association Amanda Prentice said. “It is an opportunity to bridge the gap between the police and fire departments and for them to enjoy a friendly, competitive softball game.”
The gates of Aafedt Stadium will open at 2 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee, except children 12 and under get in for free. The game will begin at 3 p.m. with the departments going head-to-head and games and raffle drawings will be available to kids in between innings.
There will be a fun filled day of events in Davidson Park right across from the Aafedt Stadium. Registration for the cornhole tournament will open at 9 a.m. with a $100 registration fee. 50 percent of the proceeds from this tournament will go towards the champion’s prize and the other 50 percent will benefit a charity of the Williston Police Association’s choice. The charity gets voted on by the Association after the event.
Inflatable jumping houses, face painting, food trucks, and vendors will also be present at the event.