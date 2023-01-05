court stock art

A Williston man pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in court on Thursday after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pulls and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, MT, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. 

45-year-old Kelly Sterling Wait will face up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release after his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18 and Wait was detained pending future proceedings. 



