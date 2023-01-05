A Williston man pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in court on Thursday after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pulls and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, MT, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
45-year-old Kelly Sterling Wait will face up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release after his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18 and Wait was detained pending future proceedings.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and the court will determine sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Court documents state that in Oct. 2022, Russell Co. Drug Task Force agents were conducting surveillance on a motel room in Great Falls as part of a drug investigation. Wait and another male left the motel room, entered a vehicle, drove a short distance and then parked. The documents state that Wait was driving the vehicle.
When the male passenger exited the vehicle, court documents state that he appeared to steal several items from trucks in the parking lot.
When Montana Highway Patrol officers stopped the vehicle, the court documents state that Wait was removed from the driver's seat and a loaded pistol was removed from Wait's waistband.
When officers searched the vehicle on a state warrant, court documents state that approximately 186 fentanyl pills were found in a fanny pack, and approximately 600 fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle's trunk - divided into six bags that contained 100 pills each. 60 fentanyl pills were also found in the passenger seat area.
Multiple agencies actively investigated this case including: Russell Co. Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Highway Patrol and Great Falls Police Department.