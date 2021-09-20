Group wants to highlight bike options in Williston

Williston and the surrounding area has miles of biking pathways and mountain biking trails. From the gentle pathways of spring lake park to rugged trails of the Roughrider offroad trail, it’s obvious why cycling is a growing activity in our community. Why not go cycling around this beautiful town with friends, and while you’re at it, why not go with lots more new friends?
Meghan Bartz, Kyle Norris and the members of the Williston Bicycle Club want to invite the bicycling enthusiasts of Williston to join them on some fun group rides. The last ride was a longer trail ride of 10 miles and the one before was a shorter street ride
Starting out as two friends on the biking tracker app Strava, the bicycle club has begun to attract bicyclists with ideas. Some group rides of interest include winter fat tire rides through the snow and across the frozen lake Sakakawea, off road mountain biking excursions on the Roughrider Trail this Autumn and anyone with an idea for a group ride path is encouraged to voice it. Meghan invites all those interested to check out the Williston Bicycle Club’s facebook page and Austin Ellinson of Arnie’s Powersports & Cycle, as an aid bicycling enthusiast, is raffling off a Jamis 2021 Divide Cross Country bike when the page reaches 1,500 members so grab your helmets and your patch kits Williston and take a bike.